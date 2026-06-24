Voss speaks on Fraser's chances of securing Carlton job

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Carlton coach Michael Voss expects Josh Fraser to be put through the process of choosing the Blues' next full-time mentor.

Despite Fraser immediately ruling himself out of becoming Carlton's next coach when taking over from Voss, the former Collingwood ruckman is putting together a compelling case to continue beyond this season.

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The Blues appeared to be in an unsalvageable hole at 1-8, but Carlton have rushed into contention for a wildcard berth following five consecutive wins under Fraser.

West Coast premiership coach Adam Simpson has joined a panel with Carlton chief executive Graham Wright, football boss Chris Davies and Blues president Rob Priestley to help select the club's next senior coach.

But Carlton's leaders will be wary of the "Teague Train'' experience when interim coach David Teague won the job full-time after coming home with a rush in 2019 following Brendon Bolton's sacking.

Josh Fraser and Patrick Cripps embrace after a win. Photo by James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Teague lasted just two seasons before being sacked at the end of 2021, creating the opening for Voss.

In his first interview since speaking on the day he stepped away as Blues coach in May, Voss gave an insight into how the club might be leaning.

"The only reason you don't entertain it is a fear of recurrence, we don't go for it (an interim coach) again because it didn't work in the past," Voss told 3AW on Wednesday.

"I'd be surprised if he (Fraser) wasn't put through the process, at the very least."

Voss will step back into football commitments on Thursday night when he starts a commentary role with Fox Footy.

"Some of it's difficult to watch because you're not there," Voss said of Carlton's surge in form since he quit.

"You've invested five years of your time and effort, sweat, blood, tears into that group.

"On another level, it's hugely rewarding."

The Brisbane Lions premiership legend also was emphatic about not wanting to coach again.

It comes as rising Carlton star Jagga Smith hailed the influence of Fraser.

One of the Blues' boom young guns alongside defender Harry Dean, Smith has started playing the football expected of him when he lit up the pre-season coming off an ACL injury.

"He (Fraser) will make a great senior coach one day," Smith said at the AFL's launch of Kids Footy Month on Wednesday.

"He's been amazing for us players.

"He has the sort of values and qualities that would make a good senior coach.

"He's very level-headed, keeps it very simple, and us players love playing for him."

Smith revealed Fraser successfully challenged the Blues at three-quarter time on Saturday, inspiring them to a memorable win over GWS.

The match appeared to be going down a familiar path - Carlton having a big lead, before fading late to lose in deflating fashion.

But the Blues showed they had left the fade-outs in the Voss era, keeping the Giants goalless in the final term to win by 23 points.

"(Fraser) said we couldn't have scripted this any better," Smith said.

"They (Giants) had the momentum, and it was a really good test for us players to see if we could stop the momentum and get it going our way.

"I thought Josh's messaging to the players was amazing about let's really take this in our stride, and this can be a great learning in the last quarter."

Carlton will start strong favourites in their next two games - against West Coast and Richmond - as they aim to win seven matches in a row for the first time since their memorable run in 2023.