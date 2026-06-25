'Long way to go': Pies captain could miss rest of 2026

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Darcy Moore is facing a fight to return this season as the Collingwood captain tries to get on top of persistent soft-tissue injuries.

The key defender returned to Magpies training on Thursday, after recently spending time in the United States to build strength and meet with specialists.

Moore is dealing with another hamstring injury, suffered in Scott Pendlebury's record-breaking game against West Coast on May 23.

It was the fourth soft-tissue injury he has experienced this season and Moore is also recovering from an inflamed bursa in his knee.

Although he remains hopeful of seeing the premiership skipper play again this year, Collingwood coach Craig McRae admitted Moore could miss the remainder of the season.

"Potentially. I don't know if that's reality, but he's progressing the right direction to suggest he will, but I'm not sure when," McRae said of Moore's chances of playing again in 2026.

Magpies captain Darcy Moore. Craig Dooley/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"There's still a long way to go. Pleasing he did a good running session (on Thursday) so good to get a block under him.

"It's (the US trip) given him some feedback around some certain areas, and now he can add a couple of minor adjustments to his mechanics and the way he moves, which takes time to change behaviours."

Rugged defender Brayden Maynard is aiming to play in the next fortnight, despite suffering a shoulder dislocation.