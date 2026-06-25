Fraser not getting carried away by early Blues success

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Interim Carlton coach Josh Fraser can only laugh at the weekly questions about the potential to win the job on a full-time basis.

Fraser goes into Saturday's clash with West Coast with a perfect 5-0 record since taking over when Michael Voss quit the club in May.

In his first press conference after Voss's departure, Fraser immediately ruled himself out of becoming the Blues' next coach.

But the former Collingwood ruckman is putting together a compelling case to continue beyond this season.

Even Voss has conceded Fraser will, at the very least, have to be put through the process by Carlton hierarchy to find the club's next coach.

But Fraser is maintaining his stance he is not ready to become a full-time AFL coach, laughing off potential for him to reconsider his position.

Josh Fraser speaks to his players during Carlton's clash with Essendon. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"No, I haven't," Fraser said.

"Every club's chasing chasing on-field connection, and you've got to continue to find ways to do it differently.

"As a coaching group, we're considering what we're doing, we're looking at finding different ways to challenge players.

"It's something that every club chases, and the best clubs I've been at do it really well."

Even if Fraser doesn't publicly put up his hand to win the Carlton job, Blues chief executive Graham Wright could convince him to be part of the process without formally applying.