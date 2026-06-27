Fraser's Blues beat Eagles to continue wildcard hunt

The Josh Fraser steam train shows no signs of slowing down, with Carlton notching a sixth straight win under their interim coach with a 53-point triumph over West Coast at Marvel Stadium.

Patrick Cripps (31 disposals, nine clearances, one goal) and Sam Walsh (33 disposals, five clearances) produced big midfield displays in Saturday's clash to lead the Blues to the 17.15 (117) to 9.10 (64) win in front of 41,861 fans.

Fraser has consistently said he is not interested in taking on the head coaching role on a permanent basis.

But with the Blues now sitting at 7-8 and shaping as a hot chance to make the new wildcard finals round, Fraser looms as a hard man to dislodge.

The Blues dominated a host of the key stats, with the likes of Harry McKay (three goals), Talor Byrne (three), Mitch McGovern (two), George Hewett (two) and Francis Evans (two) cashing in.

Carlton midfielder Jagga Smith racked up 23 disposals, nine clearances and a goal in a big boost to his Rising Star hopes, with his main contender Willem Duursma restricted to 12 possessions and one goal..

Harley Reid finished with a game-high 12 clearances from his 23 disposals, but the Eagles dearly missed Tim Kelly (hamstring).

Young ruckman Copper Duff-Tytler couldn't finish the match because of a tight calf.

The Josh Fraser steam train shows no signs of slowing down, with Carlton notching a sixth straight win under their interim coach. James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Carlton haven't lost since Fraser took over as interim coach following the exit of Michael Voss on May 11, and the Eagles only threatened them in short bursts.

Reid caught Cripps holding the ball with a huge early tackle to set the tone for the first quarter, and he let the Carlton skipper know about it during an ensuing wrestle on the turf.

The Eagles star followed it up with a goal on the run from 50m to help stem the bleeding after Carlton's early three-goal blitz.

But Cripps had the last laugh for the quarter, snapping truly from 45m and letting Reid know all about it as Carlton entered the first break with a 41-14 lead.