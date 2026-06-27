Magpies pull clear for convincing win over Tigers

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Collingwood have kicked the ton for only the second time this AFL season, beating Richmond by 34 points at the MCG.

Scores from turnovers cruelled the Tigers as the Magpies took full toll in the Saturday twilight game, winning 15.16 (106) to 11.6 (72).

Collingwood small forward Lachie Schultz kicked four goals and Nick Daicos contributed three in his 37-possession game, while Jordan De Goey also impressed again.

The Magpies moved to ninth spot on the ladder with a record of seven wins, seven losses and one draw in the race towards the finals.

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during the Magpies' win over the Tigers. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Rhyan Mansell made a successful return from injury for Richmond and kicked three goals in only his second game this season, one of them a stunning shot from deep in a pocket in the last quarter.

Tim Taranto also kicked four goals and racked up 26 disposals for the Tigers, while youngster Patrick Retschko (26 possessions, 10 marks) continued his strong debut season.

Rebounding from last weekend's scrappy loss to North Melbourne, the Tigers made a solid start.

Uncontested marks were a big problem for Richmond early against the Kangaroos, but Collingwood were kept to 22 in the first quarter.

The Tigers had 15 inside-50s to 10 and scores were level at quarter-time, with Nick Daicos kicking Collingwood's two goals.

It was otherwise a quiet start for the Collingwood ace, who only had three possessions for the quarter.

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But the star Magpie and his team then burst out of the blocks at the start of the second term, with Dan Houston kicking a goal on the run in the opening minute.

Another two goals followed and suddenly the Magpies were out to a 20-point lead.

Mansell's gut running was rewarded when he capitalised on an intercept by Seth Campbell and soccered through a much-needed goal for Richmond midway through the term.

But it was only a temporary reprieve. The Magpies kicked six goals to one -- their highest-scoring second term this season -- and had broken out to a 33-point lead at the main break.

A big third term from Taranto, featuring three goals, helped keep the Tigers in the contest, and they reduced the margin to 28 points at the last change.

One of Taranto's goals should have gone to James Trezise, who took an outstanding mark running with the flight of the ball, but the goal-square free was paid to Taranto instead.