Expert tips, best tips for Round 17 of the AFL

Who should you be tipping in Round 17 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!
The bye weeks are over! But it means the overlapping games are back...
This week starts off with a bang as Geelong host Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, where the Cats should be favoured yes, but the Lions did crush them by 41 points at the venue last season! We also have a Friday night double-header, with Sydney hosting the Bulldogs and West Coast hosting the Crows.
Saturday sees the Demons travel to Tassie to take on the Hawks, and Freo take their stunning win streak to Canberra. Gold Coast welcome Collingwood to People First Stadium in a must-win game for both sides, before Richmond and Carlton go head-to-head with the Blues hunting a seventh-straight win.
Port Adelaide vs. North Melbourne is the most interesting of the Sunday games, as the Roos look to stay inside the coveted top 10.
Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.
EXPERT TIPS:
Jake Michaels
Last week: 5
Season total: 98
Certainty and why: TBA
Upset and why: TBA
Tips for the week:
Geelong vs. Brisbane
Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs
West Coast vs. Adelaide
Hawthorn vs. Melbourne
GWS vs. Fremantle
Gold Coast vs. Collingwood
Richmond vs. Carlton
Essendon vs. St Kilda
Port Adelaide vs. North Melbourne
Matt Walsh
Last week: 5
Season total: 95
Certainty and why: Can't see the Dons beating the Saints.
Upset and why: North is a great shout to upset the Power, but I'll back Port this week.
Tips for the week:
Geelong vs. Brisbane
Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs
West Coast vs. Adelaide
Hawthorn vs. Melbourne
GWS vs. Fremantle
Gold Coast vs. Collingwood
Richmond vs. Carlton
Essendon vs. St Kilda
Port Adelaide vs. North Melbourne
Jarryd Barca
Last week: 5
Season total: 98
Certainty and why: If Carlton and St Kilda are worth their salt, they should both win comfortably.
Upset and why: I see a few 50-50s here to be honest when I look at the current odds. Brisbane, Collingwood, North Melbourne all good chances.
Tips for the week:
Geelong vs. Brisbane
Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs
West Coast vs. Adelaide
Hawthorn vs. Melbourne
GWS vs. Fremantle
Gold Coast vs. Collingwood
Richmond vs. Carlton
Essendon vs. St Kilda
Port Adelaide vs. North Melbourne
Christian Joly (Champion Data)
Last week: 6
Season total: 94
Certainty and why: The Blues need to work on building on their percentage before their run home becomes a little tougher.
Upset and why: Brisbane are starting to build nicely and won at GMHBA last season.
Tips for the week:
Geelong vs. Brisbane
Sydney vs. Western Bulldogs
West Coast vs. Adelaide
Hawthorn vs. Melbourne
GWS vs. Fremantle
Gold Coast vs. Collingwood
Richmond vs. Carlton
Essendon vs. St Kilda
Port Adelaide vs. North Melbourne