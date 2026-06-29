AFL Round 17: Ins and outs, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

Round 17 of the 2026 AFL season kicks off with a Thursday night blockbuster between Geelong and Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium. Then, on Friday evening, Sydney and the Western Bulldogs do battle at the SCG.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, ins and outs, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, JULY 2

GMHBA Stadium, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Keidean Coleman (hamstring) is the most likely returnee for Brisbane, with Dayne Zorko (quad) and Hugh McCluggage (hamstring) also closing in on a comeback to the senior side, although the club may take a cautious approach given the Thursday game. The Cats have a minimal injury list which should shorten even further with the expected inclusion of Tom Stewart (concussion) for this week's clash with the Lions, having not played since Round 13.

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ESPN tip: Cats by 13 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.44, Lions $2.75

FRIDAY, JULY 3

SCG, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: There'll be eyes on Joel Amartey this week after he finished last week's game with ice on his Achilles. Lewis Melican and Dane Rampe made successful returns from respective soft tissue injuries through the VFL, where Hayden McLean booted six goals to put his name back in the mix. Meanwhile, Bulldogs forward Cody Weightman was managed in Round 15 due to soreness after making his long-awaited comeback, but should be back in the frame for Friday night's clash with the Swans.

ESPN tip: Swans by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.31, Bulldogs $3.20

Optus Stadium, 8:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Adelaide youngster Sid Draper picked up 24 disposals, seven clearances, and seven inside 50s in the SANFL as he continues to work towards and AFL return. Important forward Callum Ah Chee (hamstring) is also nearing a return but the Crows won't take any chances considering his injury troubles this season.

ESPN tip: Crows by 22 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $4.20, Crows $1.20

SATURDAY, JULY 4

UTAS, 1:15pm [AEST]

Team news: The big watch for the Hawks this week is the fitness of star forward Nick Watson, who sat out the second half of the win over the Giants due to hamstring tightness. Jack Gunston (foot) also continues to nurse a persistent injury and won't be rushed back util he is at full fitness.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 18 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.36, Demons $3.00

Corroboree Group Oval Manuka, 1:35pm [AEST]

Team news: The Giants were dealt a double blow on the injury front over the weekend with Max Gruzewski suffering a patella dislocation and Brent Daniels a calf issue, adding further salt to the wounds of a list that has been absolutely ravaged by injuries this season. It's the complete opposite for the injury-free (literally) Dockers. Mason Cox was sent back to Peel and finished with one goal from 13 disposals and 24 hit outs as Justin Longmuir continues to mull over which ruck duo to persist with in the AFL side.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 21 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $3.20, Dockers $1.33

People First Stadium, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Collingwood defender Brayden Maynard (shoulder) is a chance to return this week after suffering a dislocation on King's Birthday, while Angus Anderson (31 disposals and nine tackles) and Mitch Podhajski (four goals from nine scoring shots) should be in the mix after solid VFL outings. For the Suns, Lachie Weller and Will Graham could return from hamstring injuries, while Ethan Read has now had multiple games in the VFL since hurting his knee and should also be in the mix.

ESPN tip: Suns by 14 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.60, Magpies $2.30

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MCG, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: The Blues will be hoping Jacob Weitering will be fit to come back against the Tigers, in what would be a huge boost to Josh Fraser and his side's win streak. It could be timely, with Richmond expecting key forward Tom Lynch to return after recovering from a larynx injury.

ESPN tip: Blues by 27 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $5.75, Blues $1.12

SUNDAY, JULY 5

Marvel Stadium, 3:15pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Saints by 25 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $4.20, Saints $1.22

Adelaide Oval, 4:40pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Power by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $1.42, Kangaroos $2.80