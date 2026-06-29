Broncos winger dropped after string of driving offences

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Brisbane's season has gone from bad to worse with winger Josiah Karapani dropped after a drink-driving charge and a litany of other offences behind the wheel.

The 13th placed defending premiers, on a seven-match losing streak, will be without the 24-year-old for the home clash with Cronulla on Saturday night after his antics early on Sunday morning.

The Broncos issued a detailed statement after the 2025 premiership winner was stopped by police around 7am on the Pacific Motorway in Brisbane's south.

"He was allegedly travelling at 119km/h in a 100km/h zone and received an infringement notice for the speeding offence along with further fines for failure to display P plates," the Broncos said.

The speedster was also penalised for driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

Josiah Karapani has been dropped after a drink-driving charge and a litany of other offences behind the wheel. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Karapani was taken to Holland Park Police Station where he returned a breath test reading of 0.037.

As a P-plater he is subject to a zero-blood alcohol reading.

Karapani is slated to appear in court on July 21. The Broncos have notified the NRL Integrity Unit.

It's not the first disciplinary breach by Karapani in 2026. He was dropped for the round five clash with the Gold Coast after he was fined $1001 for a public nuisance offence.

The incident could not have come at a worse time for the club, with their playing stocks already depleted by State of Origin and injury.

Prop Payne Haas will miss the Sharks game on NSW duty while Reece Walsh and lock Pat Carrigan are with Queensland.

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Xavier Willison (concussion) and Aublix Tawha (syndesmosis) are unavailable as is prop Corey Jensen as he recovers from a blood clot to the lung.

Prop Ben Te Kura is also unavailable. AAP was told he is still pursuing his NFL dream, with the club's permission.

On Monday at training the Broncos were given some hope on their injured brigade.

Captain Adam Reynolds trained with the main group after missing last week's loss to the Sydney Roosters with a calf injury. Five-eighth Ezra Mam, who also didn't play on Friday night, trained in a red no-contact bib as he recovers from an AC joint complaint.

Winger Deine Mariner, who has not played since round nine after his right leg was saved by six surgeries after he had compartment syndrome, also trained well.

The Broncos' pack is decimated but young gun Va'a Semu also trained after playing 38 minutes for Burleigh Bears on Saturday.

Utility Billy Walters did not train but he made a successful return to the Queensland Cup from a ruptured ACL for Souths Logan on Sunday, when he shone playing halfback in a 20-14 win.

Coach Michael Maguire will pick his side on Tuesday when it will become clear how many of the returning cavalry are ready to suit up.

In other training news, Carrigan completed the full session with Brisbane as part of his preparation to return to action for Queensland in the Origin decider five weeks after ankle surgery.

Advanced in his rehab, Carrigan was set to join the Maroons in camp on Monday night at the Twin Waters resort, along with Walsh.

"He leaves no stone unturned in his preparation," Maroons coach Billy Slater said.

"He'll continue his rehab and doing the things he's been set by his club and Queensland medical staff."