'One of the great privileges of my life': Concussion issues force AFLW legend to retire

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One of the AFLW's most decorated players, Adelaide's Chelsea Randall, says she had no choice other than retire because of concussion issues.

Randall, a five-time All Australian and triple premiership captain, continues to experience problems stemming from multiple concussions.

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The 35-year-old, who captained the Crows for eight seasons, was told to retire by medicos after suffering more effects from "mild" contact at recent training.

"A few weeks ago, I joined in a tackle drill at training and experienced some starry vision after a couple of minor bumps," an emotional Randall told reporters on Monday.

"And then shortly after that I had another incident involving mild contact and more starry vision.

Chelsea Randall holds the 2022 premiership cup aloft with coach Matthew Clarke. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"It was at that point it became clear that my brain and body could no longer withstand minor bumps without experiencing issues related to concussion."

Randall consulted Crows medicos, specialists and the AFL and they all recommended she retire.

"I have no choice but to make the safest decision for my health and for my family," she said.

"It is with great sadness that I retire."

West Australian born Randall was grateful to the Crows, who signed her for the inaugural AFLW season in 2017.

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"When I first came to the club, it felt almost unbelievable that there would be an AFLW competition ... and I am proud to have played a part in its growth," she said.

The dynamic utility fast became renowned for her tenacious style and won the AFLW's most courageous player a record six times.

She was also the AFL Coaches Association's champion player of the year in 2017 and her esteemed status led to her appointment as a development coach for Adelaide's AFL men's side in 2022.

Randall, a veteran of 80 AFLW games, was wearing a helmet at pre-season training when she suffered more setbacks.

"I was really excited to play footy this year," she said.

"It was the first time ever in 10 years that I wasn't holding a second job or trying to finish a uni degree or wearing multiple hats - I could just be a player and spend time with my teammates.

"I really enjoy training and was wearing a helmet and building some great confidence up and feeling great.

"But unfortunately I couldn't ignore the evidence. My body and brain could not longer withstand just some small bumps.

"I'm very grateful that I was in some way able to walk away now and not put myself in any more danger."