Australia vs. Ireland AFLW: Teams, venue, prediction and why this match could change the game

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For years, one of the biggest debates in women's football has been impossible to answer.

Australia created Australian rules football, but Ireland has produced some of the AFLW's biggest stars. From Cora Staunton helping pave the way to Orla O'Dwyer, Vikki Wall, Aisling McCarthy, Grace Kelly and Sarah Rowe becoming household names, Irish players have become some of the competition's biggest attractions.

That has led to one simple question: if Australia and Ireland met under AFL rules, who would actually win?

On Saturday, August 1 at 4:15pm AEST, fans will finally get their answer.

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With both squads now confirmed and excitement continuing to build, here's everything you need to know about the Australia vs. Ireland AFLW match, from the teams and venue to who should start favourites, and why this could become one of the AFLW calendar's biggest events.

Who is playing?

Australia

B: Harriet Cordner, Libby Birch

HB: Zippy Fish, Maeve Chaplin, *Breanna Koenen

C: Sophie Conway, Georgie Prespakis, Ash Riddell

HF: Kate Hore, Chloe Molloy, Ella Roberts

F: Courtney Hodder, Tahlia Randall

Foll: Mim Strom, Jasmine Garner, Monique Conti

I/C: Matilda Scholz, Chelsea Biddell, Tahlia Gillard, Tyla Hanks, Maddi Gay, Ebony Marinoff, Ellie McKenzie, Tyanna Smith, Charlie Thomas

Ireland

B: Kayleigh Cronin, Jen Dunne

HB: Erika O'Shea, Grace Kelly, Sinead Goldrick

C: Niamh Kelly, Aisling McCarthy, Dayna Finn

HF: Sarah Rowe, Vikki Wall, Orla O'Dwyer

F: Aishling Moloney, Aine McDonagh

Foll: Eilish O'Dowd, Erone Fitzpatrick, Niamh McLaughlin

I/C: Blaithin Bogue, Amy Boyle-Carr, Neasa Dooley, Amy Gavin Mangan, Rachel Kearns, Tanya Kennedy, Orlagh Lally, Niamh Martin, Paris McCarthy

*injury replacement

The first official AFLW clash between Australia and Ireland is just around the corner, so here's everything you need to know. AFL Photos

Australia squad analysis

Australia's squad strikes an excellent balance between established champions and the next generation of AFLW stars.

While many expected the side to closely resemble the 2025 All-Australian team, selectors instead opted for a mix of experience, versatility and youth. The inclusion of exciting young talents such as Zippy Fish, Ellie McKenzie and Charlie Thomas adds genuine excitement, while proven stars Jasmine Garner, Monique Conti, Ash Riddell, Emma Kearney and Kate Hore provide elite leadership.

Not every selection was without debate.

Several members of the 2025 All-Australian squad, including Gabby Newton, Serene Watson, and Cambridge McCormick, missed out despite outstanding seasons.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that no Western Bulldogs player was selected.

The Bulldogs have been one of the AFLW's foundation clubs and have produced some of the competition's finest talent over the past decade, making their absence from the Australian squad feel particularly stiff. If selectors weren't simply rewarding the 2025 All-Australian team, then there was certainly room for a player like Ellie Blackburn. One of the greatest players in AFLW history, Blackburn's experience and leadership would have been invaluable in a match of this magnitude.

North Melbourne's recent dominance understandably saw Darren Crocker appointed coach and five Kangaroos selected in the squad, but rewarding players from across the competition would have added another layer to what is already a celebration of the AFLW.

There's also a local talking point.

For a match designed to showcase the AFLW in Sydney, not a single GWS Giants player was selected in the Australian side. Cambridge McCormick's omission is difficult to overlook after her 2025 All-Australian season, while Zarlie Goldsworthy and Tarni Evans are GWS' most exciting talents.

Whether through Evans and McCormick's credentials or Goldsworthy's ability to attract local interest, selecting a Giant would have strengthened both the team and the event itself. Despite the debate surrounding selection, Australia's forward line looks frightening. Kate Hore and Courtney Hodder bring relentless pressure and creativity, while Chloe Molloy and Ella Roberts have the class to turn a match in minutes.

Ireland squad analysis

Anyone expecting Australia to simply roll over Ireland because it invented the game hasn't been paying attention to the AFLW over the past decade.

Irish players haven't just adapted to Australian football, they've become some of its very best.

Many of the AFLW's elite players have come through the Gaelic football system, and this Irish squad is stacked with proven match winners.

Orla O'Dwyer, Vikki Wall, Grace Kelly, Sarah Rowe, and Aisling McCarthy have all established themselves among the AFLW's biggest stars, while Dayna Finn's speed and creativity through the midfield could prove decisive.

Up forward, Aishling Moloney and Áine McDonagh provide plenty of firepower, making Ireland a genuine scoring threat every time the ball enters attack.

Perhaps Ireland's greatest strength is its athletic profile. The squad possesses speed, endurance, aerial ability, and physicality across every line, giving it all the weapons required to challenge Australia's midfield depth.

There's also another reason for Sydney fans to tune in: it will be the first look at newly appointed Swans coach Colin O'Riordan in an elite coaching environment, learning alongside one of the AFLW's most respected coaches in Craig Starcevich.

Where and when is Australia vs. Ireland being played?

North Sydney Oval, on Saturday, August 1, 4:15pm AEST

Holding the match in Sydney is absolutely the right decision.

New South Wales remains one of the AFL's biggest growth markets, and hosting an international AFLW fixture gives the league a chance to showcase its best talent to fans who may never have attended an AFLW match before.

The concern isn't the city.

It's the venue.

North Sydney Oval has a capacity of around 10,000 and has already proven to be a tight fit for major AFLW occasions. Sydney's inaugural AFLW match in 2022 attracted more than 8,000 spectators, with food outlets overwhelmed, walkways congested and fans packed into every available viewing area.

Now, history is repeating itself.

The inaugural Australia vs. Ireland clash has officially sold out, yet despite overwhelming demand, the AFL has ruled out relocating the fixture to a larger venue such as the SCG. Instead, supporters who missed out have been encouraged to attend official watch parties at pubs across Sydney.

Watch parties are a great initiative, but they shouldn't replace the opportunity for thousands more fans to witness history in person.

This isn't unprecedented.

In 2023, FIFA made the bold decision to move the Matildas' Women's World Cup opener against Ireland from the 42,500-seat Sydney Football Stadium to the 83,500-seat Stadium Australia after ticket demand exceeded expectations. The move wasn't forced by logistics -- it was driven by belief. FIFA recognised the appetite for the women's game and created another 40,000-plus opportunities for fans to be part of the occasion.

The AFL has shown similar ambition before. In 2022, Essendon and Hawthorn's AFLW clash was moved from ETU Stadium to Marvel Stadium after selling out, allowing thousands more supporters to attend what became one of the competition's showcase occasions.

This feels like another one of those moments.

For years, the AFL has spoken about growing the AFLW. Well, here is tangible proof that the demand exists. Fans have bought every available ticket for the inaugural Australia vs. Ireland clash, yet instead of creating room for more supporters, they're being encouraged to watch from a nearby pub.

There may well be logistical reasons preventing a move to the SCG that the public isn't aware of. But from the outside looking in, this feels like a missed opportunity. The AFL had the chance to turn one of the biggest standalone matches in AFLW history into an even bigger spectacle.

The interest is already there.

Now it's about matching that interest with a venue worthy of the occasion.

North Sydney Oval has experienced entry delays even during regular Sydney Swans AFLW home games. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Who will win Australia vs. Ireland?

Australia deserves to start favourite simply because of its depth.

The Australian squad contains elite players on every line and has greater familiarity with AFL structures, systems and combinations.

But this is far from a foregone conclusion.

Ireland's best players have spent years starring in the AFLW and understand exactly what is required to succeed at the elite level. They possess the athleticism, football IQ and competitiveness to match Australia around the contest.

Expect Australia to control possession for longer periods, but don't underestimate Ireland's ability to punish turnovers and score quickly in transition.

If Ireland walks away with victory, it shouldn't be considered an upset.

The Australian squad sparked debate among AFLW fans, with a few members of the 2025 All-Australian team overlooked. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Why is an Australia vs. Ireland clash so important for the AFLW?

This isn't just another exhibition game.

For the first time, the AFLW has the opportunity to create genuine international football.

For years, Irish players have helped raise the standard of the competition. Some have become club champions, All-Australians and premiership players, while others have become fan favourites across the league.

Giving those players the opportunity to represent their country against Australia's best isn't simply a reward for their contribution.

It's another step in the AFLW's evolution.

The AFL has spent years searching for marquee events outside the premiership season. State of Origin has been a success, and this fixture has every chance to carve out its own place on the calendar.

Does Australia vs. Ireland have a future?

It absolutely should.

In fact, why stop at one match?

If this inaugural contest is successful, Australia should travel to Ireland next year and turn this into a genuine international series.

Unlike the men's International Rules Series, which combined elements of Australian football and Gaelic football using a round ball, this contest is played under AFL rules with an AFL football. That makes it the purest international test Australian football has ever seen in the women's game.

A home-and-away format each year would not only strengthen the rivalry, but the ties.

Imagine Australia travelling to Dublin one year before Ireland returns to Australia the next. It would give players another honour to strive for, provide fans with a meaningful international rivalry and continue showcasing the enormous impact Irish footballers have had on the AFLW.

If this first match delivers -- and there's every reason to believe it will -- it shouldn't be remembered as a one-off novelty.

It should become one of the AFLW's biggest annual traditions.