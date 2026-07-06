Expert tips, best tips for Round 18 of the AFL

Who should you be tipping in Round 18 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!
The race for finals is really heating up! And the stakes are as high as ever for several teams this week.
We begin with a blockbuster top-of-the-table clash between Fremantle and Sydney on Thursday night, where the winner will likely be dubbed the premiership favourite. Then, on Friday, Collingwood takes on North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium with both teams in the middle-of-the-table ladder logjam, with a win again critical.
The Saturday slate is massive: Can the Power continue their surge, or will the Saints climb back into the top 10? Will the Giants surprise us again and add to Geelong's current form slump? Do the Blues make it eight in a row against Hawthorn? Will the Crows heap more misery on the Suns who are winless in six?
Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.
EXPERT TIPS:
Jake Michaels
Last week: 5
Season total: 103
Certainty and why: It's going to get ugly up at the Gabba between the Lions and Bombers.
Upset and why: There are a few upset chances this week. Keep your eyes on the Giants and Power causing the boilover.
Tips for the week:
Fremantle vs. Sydney
Collingwood vs. North Melbourne
St Kilda vs. Port Adelaide
GWS vs. Geelong
Carlton vs. Hawthorn
Adelaide vs. Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast
Melbourne vs. Richmond
Brisbane vs. Essendon
Matt Walsh
Last week: 5
Season total: 100
Certainty and why: Brisbane might win by 200 points.
Upset and why: Port over the Saints? I've got a feeling.
Tips for the week:
Fremantle vs. Sydney
Collingwood vs. North Melbourne
St Kilda vs. Port Adelaide
GWS vs. Geelong
Carlton vs. Hawthorn
Adelaide vs. Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast
Melbourne vs. Richmond
Brisbane vs. Essendon
Jarryd Barca
Last week: 4
Season total: 102
Certainty and why: Brisbane this week could be the easiest tip of the season.
Upset and why: I'm siding with the Giants at the time of writing. Their best can absolutely beat Geelong, and they've got a decent record against them, winning their last four
Tips for the week:
Fremantle vs. Sydney
Collingwood vs. North Melbourne
St Kilda vs. Port Adelaide
GWS vs. Geelong
Carlton vs. Hawthorn
Adelaide vs. Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast
Melbourne vs. Richmond
Brisbane vs. Essendon
Christian Joly (Champion Data)
Last week: 6
Season total: 100
Certainty and why: The Lions will be way to classy and strong for the Bombers.
Upset and why: The Suns over the Crows. Neither side is at their best and the Suns are yet to win at Adelaide Oval (0-13), so I just feel like they are due.
Tips for the week:
Fremantle vs. Sydney
Collingwood vs. North Melbourne
St Kilda vs. Port Adelaide
GWS vs. Geelong
Carlton vs. Hawthorn
Adelaide vs. Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast
Melbourne vs. Richmond
Brisbane vs. Essendon