Expert tips, best tips for Round 18 of the AFL

Who should you be tipping in Round 18 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The race for finals is really heating up! And the stakes are as high as ever for several teams this week.

We begin with a blockbuster top-of-the-table clash between Fremantle and Sydney on Thursday night, where the winner will likely be dubbed the premiership favourite. Then, on Friday, Collingwood takes on North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium with both teams in the middle-of-the-table ladder logjam, with a win again critical.

The Saturday slate is massive: Can the Power continue their surge, or will the Saints climb back into the top 10? Will the Giants surprise us again and add to Geelong's current form slump? Do the Blues make it eight in a row against Hawthorn? Will the Crows heap more misery on the Suns who are winless in six?

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 5

Season total: 103

Certainty and why: It's going to get ugly up at the Gabba between the Lions and Bombers.

Upset and why: There are a few upset chances this week. Keep your eyes on the Giants and Power causing the boilover.

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Sydney

Collingwood vs. North Melbourne

St Kilda vs. Port Adelaide

GWS vs. Geelong

Carlton vs. Hawthorn

Adelaide vs. Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast

Melbourne vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Essendon

Matt Walsh

Last week: 5

Season total: 100

Certainty and why: Brisbane might win by 200 points.

Upset and why: Port over the Saints? I've got a feeling.

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Sydney

Collingwood vs. North Melbourne

St Kilda vs. Port Adelaide

GWS vs. Geelong

Carlton vs. Hawthorn

Adelaide vs. Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast

Melbourne vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Essendon

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 4

Season total: 102

Certainty and why: Brisbane this week could be the easiest tip of the season.

Upset and why: I'm siding with the Giants at the time of writing. Their best can absolutely beat Geelong, and they've got a decent record against them, winning their last four

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Sydney

Collingwood vs. North Melbourne

St Kilda vs. Port Adelaide

GWS vs. Geelong

Carlton vs. Hawthorn

Adelaide vs. Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast

Melbourne vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Essendon

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Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Last week: 6

Season total: 100

Certainty and why: The Lions will be way to classy and strong for the Bombers.

Upset and why: The Suns over the Crows. Neither side is at their best and the Suns are yet to win at Adelaide Oval (0-13), so I just feel like they are due.

Tips for the week:

Fremantle vs. Sydney

Collingwood vs. North Melbourne

St Kilda vs. Port Adelaide

GWS vs. Geelong

Carlton vs. Hawthorn

Adelaide vs. Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast

Melbourne vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Essendon