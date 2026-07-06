AFL Round 18: Ins and outs, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

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Round 18 of the 2026 AFL season kicks off with a Thursday night cracker between the top two teams on the ladder as Fremantle host Sydney at Optus Stadium.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, ins and outs, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, JULY 9

Optus Stadium, 8:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Hayden Young suffered a groin injury in the second half of Freo's loss to the Giants in what could be a big blow ahead of Thursday's huge clash. For the Swans, forward Tom Papley is slated to make his return from a calf injury having not played since Round 11, and Riley Bice (35 disposals) and Malcolm Rosas Jr (25) both performed strongly in the VFL.

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ESPN tip: Dockers by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.44, Swans $2.70

FRIDAY, JULY 10

Marvel Stadium, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: The Magpies could welcome back important duo Scott Pendlebury (calf) and Isaac Quaynor (ankle), but they'll both need to get through training this week. It's not good news for the Roos, with injury-prone midfielder George Wardlaw tweaking his hamstring late in the loss to Port Adelaide.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.40, Kangaroos $2.85

SATURDAY, JULY 11

Marvel Stadium, 1:15pm [AEST]

Team news: St Kilda veteran Dan Butler kicked three goals from 15 disposals in the VFL to keep his name in the mix, while Hugh Boxshall and Paddy Dow both had 30 disposals.

ESPN tip: Saints by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $1.64, Power $2.25

ENGIE Stadium, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: There are growing concerns around the form of Jeremy Cameron after another quiet outing against the Lions. If Chris Scott does look to the VFL, Gryan Miers had 27 disposals in the Cats' big win over Frankston, and Jay Polkinghorne booted three goals. Adam Kingsley has been forced into at least one change, with Lachie Whitfield entering concussion protocols after an incidental knock against the Dockers.

ESPN tip: Cats by 7 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $2.35, Cats $1.58

MCG, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: Hawthorn should regain star forward Nick Watson this week after missing the clash with Melbourne due to hamstring tightness. Conor Nash is dealing with a disc issue in his neck and there is no clear timeline for his return, and Josh Battle is still recovering after having his appendix removed last week so is no guarantee, but Karl Amon (knee) and Jarman Impey (hamstring) will both face fitness tests.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $2.80, Hawks $1.44

Adelaide Oval, 8:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Gold Coast forward Ben Long has been offered a two-match ban by the MRO, as the Suns look to snap a six-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Adelaide could regain Wayne Milera and Callum Ah Chee from hamstring injuries. Isaac Cumming impressed with 20 disposals and seven marks in the SANFL after being dropped, and Jordon Butts could also be in the frame to return after getting through unscathed following a calf injury.

ESPN tip: Crows by 4 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.40, Suns $2.95

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SUNDAY, JULY 12

Marvel Stadium, 1:10pm [AEST]

Team news: In unfortunate news for the Bulldogs, recruit Connor Budarick suffered a foot injury in the loss to the Swans and is reportedly likely to miss the remainder of the home-and-away season.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 37 points

Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $1.11, Eagles $6.50

MCG, 3:15pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Demons by 31 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $1.10, Tigers $7.00

Gabba, 4:40pm [AEST]

Team news: The Lions will be sweating on the scans for Darcy Gardiner and Zac Barkley, who both came out of the clash in Geelong with hamstring concerns. But in better news, Hugh McCluggage and Dayne Zorko are edging closer and are a chance of returning against the Bombers.

ESPN tip: Lions by 49 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.01, Bombers $21.00