'Looking better': Hawks hope Gunston's return is close

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Mystery continues to surround Hawthorn veteran Jack Gunston, who has been out of AFL action since late-May with a foot injury.

Coach Sam Mitchell was cautiously optimistic before Thursday training about Gunston, but noted it was not the first time he had talked about the chances of his return.

The All-Australian forward came back from the mid-foot problem for the Round 13 win over St Kilda. Gunston had kicked five goals when he went off for the last quarter, with the Hawks saying he was being rested.

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Jack Gunston hasn't played since Round 13. Janelle St Pierre/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Gunston has not played since that late-May clash.

"We're much more optimistic - having said that, I've stood here probably three times over the last six weeks and said 'looking better'," Mitchell said.

"So I will say the same thing again - looking better."

The Hawks coach said a decision last week to ease off Gunston's training appeared to have helped.

"Let's take the extra bit of time and that seems to have made a positive impact," he said.

Fellow forward Nick Watson is out of Saturday's Launceston game against Melbourne because of a hamstring issue, but Mitchell is confident that will only be for one week.

"He's overloaded in his hamstring, which means the risk of further damage is there. We don't want to take that (risk) at this time of year with a player like him," he said.

Watson's absence has opened the way for rugby league convert Matt Hill to make his AFL debut.

"There were some things from rugby that he brought straight away," Mitchell said of Hill.

"If he's on the mark, I wouldn't suggest you try to take him on. Tackling him, I'd be a little bit careful too, because he has a few tricks up his sleeve.

"They're the areas he obviously brings some enormous weapons for us, that we're excited about. He's lightning-quick and does some great things around the ball."

Mitchell was also optimistic that the Hawks are making progress on a new deal for forward Mitch Lewis, who has played 15 games this season.

But Conor Nash remains sidelined with a neck problem - he last played in round 12 - and Mitchell said they hoped to have more news next week about when he might return.

Hawthorn had their worst loss of the season to Melbourne in round 11 at the MCG and they will host them on Saturday in Launceston.

It is a massive game, with the Hawks third on the ladder and the Demons seventh.

"Melbourne early in the year, everyone was watching them, not sure. I think everyone is sure now - they're a good side," Mitchell said.

"They have potency with a lot of their individual players, but also their system.

"The way they play is conducive to strong, high-level footy in big games and big moments. We weren't able to get it done last time.

"We weren't even close to their level of intensity around the ball, in particular. We learned some lessons from that game."