Ugle-Hagan a long-termer at the Suns, says Hardwick

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Gold Coast will offer Jamarra Ugle-Hagan another contract with coach Damien Hardwick adamant he's a "long-termer" for the Suns.

Hardwick, who also expects Jed Walter to reject rival bids and remain with the Suns, says Ugle-Hagan will "hit his straps" next season.

"This young lad missed a lot of football, 18 months is a long time out of the game," Hardwick told reporters on Thursday.

"So he's still getting his fitness levels up to speed.

"What we do like is his ability to do stuff on the football field that other people can't."

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Jamarra Ugle-Hagan at a Suns training session. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Hardwick was convinced Ugle-Hagan, the 2020 No. 1 pick who missed all of last season when on the Western Bulldogs list, was a "long-termer" at Gold Coast.

"He's still learning how we play a little bit ... it does take time," he said.

"We're very bullish on what he can bring to this football club.

"It's a bit of a pivot year for him, it's a year of learning, a year of growth.

"Next year I think is where he's really going to hit his straps ... we're going to have a pretty good player on our hands."

Key forward Walter is attracting rival interest but Hardwick was "bullish" about the 40-gamer remaining on the Gold Coast.

The Suns have reportedly tabled a five-year, $5 million offer to counter interest from clubs including Collingwood.

"It's one of those situations where hopefully sooner rather than later we get the nod and the tick," Hardwick said.

"We've got to make sure he thinks this is the best environment for him to play his best football.

"He has just been outstanding, he's growing. We've got to remember this kid is in his third year."

Hardwick noted the 21-year-old Walter's output is better than the third season of Fremantle's Josh Treacy, now among the premier forwards.

"One of the best forwards in the comp at the moment, Josh Treacy, we showed Jed some statistical information about where he was at the same time, similar type of player," he said.

"And you look at the player he's become now."

Walter is averaging 1.9 goals a game in his third season, double that of Treacy his in his third year in 2023.

"We know that Jed is going to become a very, very good player for this football club for a long period of time," Hardwick said.

"He's starting to show that. His ability to jump at the ball and compete has been really, really promising."