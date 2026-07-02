'This circus': Ross Lyon confirms upcoming dinner with Lachie Neale

Cox: 'Can see both sides' in Scott's comments on absent Stengle (2:04)

Open Extended Reactions

Ross Lyon will go through due diligence in his upcoming dinner with Lachie Neale, saying it would be remiss of St Kilda not to ask about the Brisbane Lions star's AFL future.

The rampant speculation about where Neale plays next season took another twist this week when it emerged that he would catch up over the weekend with Lyon.

Lyon coached Neale at Fremantle and they have semi-regular dinners, with the two-time Lions premiership ace in Geelong for Thursday night's big game against the Cats.

"It's been blown out of all proportion - I regularly catch up with Lachie in town, with a close (mutual) friend," Lyon said on Thursday morning.

"It's the normal dinner, with both people window shopping. There's certainly no strong agenda from either side."

All of our best footy content, now on Instagram. Follow @espnfooty here!

Ross Lyon has a close relationship with Brisbane's Lachie Neale. Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Lyon is disappointed news of the dinner might be a distraction before Brisbane's game against the Cats.

"Our dinners tend to remain confidential. I know Lachie and I didn't talk about it, so that talks to other people with less integrity," Lyon said.

But the Saints coach admitted to suggesting that his star midfielder Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera would also be at the dinner, to help woo Neale.

"That was a red herring I threw out to excite you all - and it did. It's not true," Lyon said.

"Both sides of the fence don't run with facts a lot of the time."

Lyon said a mountain was being made out of a molehill over the dinner.

"There's due diligence, to try to get better and that's all it is here," he said.

"It could be on the club (credit) card if we talk footy, but they run a pretty tight ship here. It could be McDonald's."

Lyon doubts that Neale will move from the Lions when he becomes an unrestricted free agent. The messy end of Neale's marriage has further complicated his playing future, with their children now living in Perth.

"I wouldn't have thought he's leaving Brisbane and I still don't think that's guaranteed," Lyon said.

"But if Collingwood and Essendon and everyone are talking to Lachie, I think I can slip in between entree and main - 'what are you thinking about doing with your life in footy'?

"Clearly it's been a tumultuous time.

"It's a friendship dinner that's somehow has turned into this circus."

Circus or not, even Lyon let his mind wander when he was talking later in the media conference about the young talent in the Saints midfield.

"Throw Lachie Neale in, it would look alright ... icing on the cake," he said.

Lyon also confirmed that co-captain Jack Sinclair will not play again this season because of a severe calf injury, while Tom De Koning is about three to four weeks away with his fractured ribs.

Rowan Marshall (shoulder) is likely to play on Sunday against Essendon and Matteas Phillipou should return.

Key forward Max King is back in full training, having not played since 2024 because of injury.

"We love Max and he's getting closer to a return, doing full sessions. He looks a million bucks - the Gold Coast was a real circuit breaker," Lyon said of King's trip north.

"He's in as good a place as he's been for a long time and we are too. We'll drive forward with that and keep our fingers crossed."