Magpies skipper Darcy Moore out injured for the rest of the season

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Collingwood captain Darcy Moore has re-injured his troublesome right hamstring and will miss the rest of the AFL season.

In a blow to the 10th-placed Magpies' finals chances, Moore suffered a fresh setback at training on Tuesday and requires surgery.

The 30-year-old, who has played 199 games across a dozen seasons, has only managed four appearances this year.

A pair of hamstring injuries earlier in the campaign prompted a trip to the United States, where Moore consulted experts in the field.

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Darcy Moore is out for the rest of the 2026 season. Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

"I'm disappointed to be missing the remainder of the season after what's already been a challenging year for me personally, not being able to consistently get out on the field and contribute to the team," Moore said in a statement.

"While I'm gutted that my 2026 season has come to an early end, I'll continue working closely with our high-performance team and put everything into my rehabilitation to ensure I'm ready for the start of pre-season."

Moore joins star forward Jamie Elliott, Reef McInnes and Oscar Steene - all out with knee injuries - on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

Fellow defender Brayden Maynard will return from his shoulder injury in Collingwood's huge clash with Gold Coast on Saturday, while Isaac Quaynor (ankle) is out this week.