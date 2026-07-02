Lethal Lions claw past Cats in top-four statement

Cox: 'Can see both sides' in Scott's comments on absent Stengle (2:04)

Open Extended Reactions

AFL premiers Brisbane resisted a remarkable Geelong fightback in a see-sawing battle to surge into the top four with a 22-point statement win over their great modern rivals.

The Lions kicked the first eight goals of the game but saw a 43-point lead slashed to just one before steadying in a 19.9 (123) to 14.17 (101) victory at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night.

It improves Brisbane's record to 10-6 as they leapfrog the Cats (9-7) into fourth spot on the ladder.

The Lions, who were belted by Geelong to the tune of 41 points on home turf in May, have won four straight matches since their mid-season stumble and kicked triple-figure scores in each of them.

All of our best footy content, now on Instagram. Follow @espnfooty here!

Kai Lohmann had a night out against the Cats. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Will Ashcroft (32 disposals) and Lachie Neale (28) were key in their latest triumph, as was Brisbane's efficiency in attack, where Kai Lohmann kicked five goals.

Geelong dominated the inside-50 count (69-52) but coughed up goals from almost 50 per cent of the Lions' forward entries in the first three quarters.

Young key forward Logan Morris and the brilliant Zac Bailey (20 disposals) kicked three goals apiece.

Connor McKenna (two goals) did well as a defensive forward on Cats star Tom Stewart, and Darcy Gardiner blanketed Jeremy Cameron (four disposals) before hobbling off late with a hamstring injury.

Geelong captain Patrick Dangerfield (five goals) kept his side in the contest, Bailey Smith (31 disposals) and Max Holmes (30) were major ball-winners, and Ollie Dempsey (22 goals) was busy on a wing.

Charlie Cameron sparked the Lions' hot start with two goals in the opening two minutes and the visitors piled on eight straight in a stunning early burst.

Brisbane shredded their opponents on turnover, with their first seven inside-50 entries resulting in majors.

Geelong eventually managed a response through Dangerfield moments before quarter-time and the skipper kicked another brilliant goal soon after the break.

Lions gun Lachie Neale copped an accidental knee from teammate Cam Rayner (24 disposals, one goal) and was sent off the field for a concussion test, which he passed, and was heckled by a Cats fan on his way to the change room.

It came as Geelong added 6.6 to 1.6 in the second term, including three goals from Shannon Neale, to slash the margin to seven points by half-time.

Despite another two majors from Dangerfield, the Lions flexed their collective muscle again with eight goals to four in the third quarter.

They turned for home 30 points in front and kept the Cats at arm's length in the final term.