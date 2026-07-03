Dominant first half sets up Demons win over Hawks

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Melbourne ran riot and then fell off a cliff, before escaping with a 35-point win over Hawthorn at the Hawks' home-away-from-home fortress in Launceston.

The Demons opened up a staggering 86-9 lead at halftime on Saturday afternoon with veteran ruckman Max Gawn dominating an injury-hit Hawthorn.

However, the Hawks came to life midway through the third term, going on a run of 12 straight goals and threatening the unlikeliest of victories.

Hawthorn's Mabior Chol booted five goals in the streak, but it proved a gap too far with the Demons claiming a 19.11 (125) to 14.6 (90) win.

Melbourne's Jacob van Rooyen and Bayley Fritsch both kicked five goals, while veteran Gawn was unstoppable in the ruck in the first half and picked off intercept marks.

Van Rooyen also had 24 possessions, five hit-outs and four clearances as sixth-placed Melbourne moved to 10-6 for the season.

Bayley Fritsch celebrates a goal against the Hawks. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The result snapped Hawthorn's 12-game winning streak at University of Tasmania Stadium, but they maintain third spot on the ladder.

It was Melbourne's first visit to the venue, where the Hawks boasted 67 wins from 88 starts coming into the game.

Melbourne came flying out of the blocks in a seven-goals-to-one first quarter against a sluggish Hawthorn, winning inside-50s 21-12.

The Demons had seven individual goal scorers for a 47-8 lead at the first break - their best opening quarter of the season and Hawthorn's worst.

The damage kept coming in the second term with Melbourne notching a six-goal-to-none quarter - Hawthorn's solitary point came when William McCabe hit the post.

Fritsch increased his goal tally to four, while Harrison Petty got his second as they stretched their lead to 86-9 at the main break.

Van Rooyen came to life in the third quarter with a brace of goals to help increase Melbourne's margin to 96 midway through the term.

The Hawks' worst result in Launceston, a 75-point loss to St Kilda in 2017, appeared at risk, before they finally got something going.

Chol kicked two goals late in the third as Hawthorn went on a stunning run to make Melbourne supporters nervous.

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