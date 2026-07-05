Magpie and Suns stalwarts fined for umpire contact

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Collingwood defender Brayden Maynard and Gold Coast's Touk Miller have both been fined $5000 for making contact with an umpire.

Maynard and Miller both were charged with "engaging in any other act of misconduct'' after umpire contact during Saturday's fiery clash on the Gold Coast.

"The sanction for such an offence is at the absolute discretion of the match review officer, who has determined a $5000 fine is payable by both players, with no reduction available for an early guilty plea," an AFL statement said.

Match review officer Michael Christian deemed the offences didn't warrant being sent to the tribunal over careless or unreasonable contact with an umpire.

Brayden Maynard reacts after copping a hit to the ribs from Ben Long. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Christian laid 23 charges of engaging in a melee, all attracting $1500 fines, from the heated Magpies-Suns encounter.

Suns forward Ben Long has been offered a two-game ban for a whack to Maynard's ribs that floored the Magpies veteran just before halftime.

The Long hit sparked a wild melee. After the halftime siren, Maynard sprinted to Long to continue their spat.

Umpire Nick Brown could see the trouble coming and was standing in front of Long.

As Maynard rushed in, he placed two hands in Brown's back to nudge the umpire out of the way so he could get to Long.

Replays showed Suns stalwart Miller, who was trailing Maynard, also made contact with the umpire.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae said he didn't see the Maynard umpire contact, but was filthy with the Long hit that kicked things off.

Ben Long and Brayden Maynard were at the centre of an all-in brawl. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

"I wasn't happy with a guy getting hit off the ball. I'm not sure that's something we'd love every week," McRae said.

Star Magpie midfielder Nick Daicos described Maynard as the team's spiritual leader, and said the group was more than willing to fly the flag for their inspirational defender.

Maynard was influential in the thrilling victory, pulling off a series of clutch tackles and desperate acts to help seal Collingwood's 15.14 (104) to 15.8 (98) win.

"This guy popped his shoulder out three weeks ago, and for most that's season-ending. This guy's worked hard and got it right," McRae said.

"We love what he does and what he brings to the table.

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"He inspires us in so many different ways. I'm certain we'll show a couple of those examples from late in the game (when he) saved goals or saved score involvements.

"He was really pivotal."

Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick dodged post-match comment on Long's act, but praised his players for coping with the intense physicality following the halftime drama.

"We played hard, we played tough, won contested ball, put our head over the ball," Hardwick said.

The MRO also fined Hawthorn captain Jai Newcombe $3000 for striking Melbourne counterpart Max Gawn in Saturday's match in Launceston.

GWS star Toby Greene was fined twice -- all up $3000 -- for offences against Fremantle, with five other players from that game also fined.