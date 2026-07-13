Expert tips, best tips for Round 19 of the AFL

Open Extended Reactions

Who should you be tipping in Round 19 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The stakes continue to rise as the AFL season enters Round 19, with plenty on the line across the weekend.

Geelong hosts St Kilda to kick things off on Thursday night. The Cats will be without superstar Jeremy Cameron through injury and have lost five of their past six games, while the Saints are looking to cement their place inside the top 10.

Friday night features a blockbuster at the SCG, with second-placed Sydney hosting fifth-placed Adelaide in a clash between two genuine premiership contenders.

Saturday is headlined by another chapter in the fierce Collingwood-Carlton rivalry. The Magpies are chasing a fifth straight win, while the Blues are hunting an eighth victory under caretaker coach Josh Fraser. Elsewhere, North Melbourne and Melbourne meet in a crucial battle at Marvel Stadium, while ladder leaders Fremantle travel to face a Zak Butters-less Port Adelaide.

Sunday sees Hawthorn take on Richmond, the Bulldogs face the struggling Suns, and GWS look to continue their charge towards September against Essendon.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 8

Season total: 111

Certainty and why: Brisbane will roll the Eagles in Perth to make it six straight wins.

Upset and why: Suns vs. Bulldogs. It's the ultimate 50-50 game and I'm tipping the home side to surely end their losing streak.

Tips for the week:

Geelong vs. St Kilda

Sydney vs. Adelaide

Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle

North Melbourne vs. Melbourne

Collingwood vs. Carlton

West Coast vs. Brisbane

Richmond vs. Hawthorn

Gold Coast vs. Western Bulldogs

Essendon vs. GWS

Matt Walsh

Last week: 7

Season total: 107

Certainty and why: Freo against an undermanned Port.

Upset and why: For the same reasons, can St Kilda get it done over Geelong?! If they're any good, they should.

Tips for the week:

Geelong vs. St Kilda

Sydney vs. Adelaide

Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle

North Melbourne vs. Melbourne

Collingwood vs. Carlton

West Coast vs. Brisbane

Richmond vs. Hawthorn

Gold Coast vs. Western Bulldogs

Essendon vs. GWS

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 9

Season total: 111

Certainty and why: Not sure how Port can win without injured pair Mitch Georgiades and Zak Butters, and the suspended Jason Horne-Francis. Dockers easily.

Upset and why: A few options this week! At the time of writing I'm siding with the Blues, with the Pies likely to lose a few players. I'm still a Bulldogs skeptic so backing the Suns at home, albeit not confidently. Don't sleep on the Roos, either...

Tips for the week:

Geelong vs. St Kilda

Sydney vs. Adelaide

Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle

North Melbourne vs. Melbourne

Collingwood vs. Carlton

West Coast vs. Brisbane

Richmond vs. Hawthorn

Gold Coast vs. Western Bulldogs

Essendon vs. GWS

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Last week: 7

Season total: 107

Certainty and why: Hawks. This one could get out of hand early.

Upset and why: Both the the Blues and Saints for me this week, Cats are barely going and the Grand Final curse may be starting to take hold. Carlton has lost five in a row to the Magpies with three of those by a goal or less, time for some luck.

Tips for the week:

Geelong vs. St Kilda

Sydney vs. Adelaide

Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle

North Melbourne vs. Melbourne

Collingwood vs. Carlton

West Coast vs. Brisbane

Richmond vs. Hawthorn

Gold Coast vs. Western Bulldogs

Essendon vs. GWS