Expert tips, best tips for Round 19 of the AFL

Who should you be tipping in Round 19 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!
The stakes continue to rise as the AFL season enters Round 19, with plenty on the line across the weekend.
Geelong hosts St Kilda to kick things off on Thursday night. The Cats will be without superstar Jeremy Cameron through injury and have lost five of their past six games, while the Saints are looking to cement their place inside the top 10.
Friday night features a blockbuster at the SCG, with second-placed Sydney hosting fifth-placed Adelaide in a clash between two genuine premiership contenders.
Saturday is headlined by another chapter in the fierce Collingwood-Carlton rivalry. The Magpies are chasing a fifth straight win, while the Blues are hunting an eighth victory under caretaker coach Josh Fraser. Elsewhere, North Melbourne and Melbourne meet in a crucial battle at Marvel Stadium, while ladder leaders Fremantle travel to face a Zak Butters-less Port Adelaide.
Sunday sees Hawthorn take on Richmond, the Bulldogs face the struggling Suns, and GWS look to continue their charge towards September against Essendon.
Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.
EXPERT TIPS:
Jake Michaels
Last week: 8
Season total: 111
Certainty and why: Brisbane will roll the Eagles in Perth to make it six straight wins.
Upset and why: Suns vs. Bulldogs. It's the ultimate 50-50 game and I'm tipping the home side to surely end their losing streak.
Tips for the week:
Geelong vs. St Kilda
Sydney vs. Adelaide
Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle
North Melbourne vs. Melbourne
Collingwood vs. Carlton
West Coast vs. Brisbane
Richmond vs. Hawthorn
Gold Coast vs. Western Bulldogs
Essendon vs. GWS
Matt Walsh
Last week: 7
Season total: 107
Certainty and why: Freo against an undermanned Port.
Upset and why: For the same reasons, can St Kilda get it done over Geelong?! If they're any good, they should.
Tips for the week:
Geelong vs. St Kilda
Sydney vs. Adelaide
Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle
North Melbourne vs. Melbourne
Collingwood vs. Carlton
West Coast vs. Brisbane
Richmond vs. Hawthorn
Gold Coast vs. Western Bulldogs
Essendon vs. GWS
Jarryd Barca
Last week: 9
Season total: 111
Certainty and why: Not sure how Port can win without injured pair Mitch Georgiades and Zak Butters, and the suspended Jason Horne-Francis. Dockers easily.
Upset and why: A few options this week! At the time of writing I'm siding with the Blues, with the Pies likely to lose a few players. I'm still a Bulldogs skeptic so backing the Suns at home, albeit not confidently. Don't sleep on the Roos, either...
Tips for the week:
Geelong vs. St Kilda
Sydney vs. Adelaide
Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle
North Melbourne vs. Melbourne
Collingwood vs. Carlton
West Coast vs. Brisbane
Richmond vs. Hawthorn
Gold Coast vs. Western Bulldogs
Essendon vs. GWS
Christian Joly (Champion Data)
Last week: 7
Season total: 107
Certainty and why: Hawks. This one could get out of hand early.
Upset and why: Both the the Blues and Saints for me this week, Cats are barely going and the Grand Final curse may be starting to take hold. Carlton has lost five in a row to the Magpies with three of those by a goal or less, time for some luck.
Tips for the week:
Geelong vs. St Kilda
Sydney vs. Adelaide
Port Adelaide vs. Fremantle
North Melbourne vs. Melbourne
Collingwood vs. Carlton
West Coast vs. Brisbane
Richmond vs. Hawthorn
Gold Coast vs. Western Bulldogs
Essendon vs. GWS