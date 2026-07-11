Magpies' Crisp avoids ban as record streak continues

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Jack Crisp's record consecutive games streak will continue after the Collingwood veteran avoided suspension for a tackle that concussed North Melbourne's Tom Blamires.

After playing 279 AFL games in a row, starting in round 18, 2014, when he played for Brisbane, Crisp faced a nervous wait before match review officer Michael Christian handed down his findings on Saturday.

But Christian, a member of Collingwood's drought-breaking 1990 premiership team, cleared Crisp following the Magpies' thrilling four-point win at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

"It was the view of the MRO that Crisp does not use excessive force in executing the tackle and that Blamires had both arms free for him to attempt to brace for impact with the ground," the MRO statement read.

"Notwithstanding the injury suffered by Blamires, Crisp's actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances and did not constitute a reportable offence."

Crisp, who has played 291 AFL games, broke late Melbourne legend Jim Stynes' long-standing consecutive games record of 244 in round eight last year when the Magpies played Geelong.

Blamires, who was coincidentally working in Collingwood's commercial department before being taken by North as a supplemental selection this year, was placed in the AFL's mandatory 12-day concussion protocols.

Jack Crisp has escaped suspension for his tackle that concussed North Melbourne's Tom Blamires. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Under the AFL's bid to protect players from head injuries, any tackle that leads to a concussion generally results in a suspension for the offending person.

North Melbourne forward Paul Curtis was only returning from his own three-week ban following a heavy tackle that left West Coast's Hamish Davis with concussion.

North were left perplexed by Curtis's suspension, with former captain Jy Simpkin finding himself in trouble for some social media comments about the case.

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Kangaroos coach Alastair Clarkson refused to compare the two cases, claiming he hadn't seen the incident.

"You guys can make whatever comment you like about that, and even if I did see it, I wouldn't comment," he said.

"A surprise to me when they came me and said he's been assessed. Then we got the call from the docs that he hasn't come out of the HIA well."

Crisp's Magpies teammate Billy Frampton wasn't so lucky, banned by the MRO for one game after laying a heavy tackle on Kangaroos youngster Matt Whitlock.

The fourth quarter incident was rated by the MRO as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.