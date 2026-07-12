Naughton's high five as Bulldogs overrun Eagles

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Aaron Naughton's five-goal haul has helped the Western Bulldogs to a hard-fought 16-point win over West Coast that keeps them within touching distance of the AFL's top six.

Naughton was the focal point in attack as Marcus Bontempelli and Ed Richards did plenty of the midfield grunt work in the Bulldogs' 13.8 (86) to 9.16 (70) victory at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

It improved the Dogs' record to 10-7 and lifted them to seventh on the ladder, while a fifth consecutive defeat leaves the Eagles (4-13) in the bottom three.

Bontempelli shone with 25 disposals and 12 clearances, and kicked two crucial goals in the third term, which kept his side in the contest when the Eagles briefly threatened to break clear.

Richards finished with 28 touches, six clearances and one goal, with Bailey Dale (29 disposals), Rhylee West (23) and Tom Liberatore (23) also important contributors for the home side.

Young gun Harley Reid had 27 disposals, nine clearances and one goal for West Coast, with Tim Kelly (23 touches) and No.1 draft pick Willem Duursma (20) also busy in the middle. Jobe Shanahan kicked two goals.

Aaron Naughton kicked five goals for the Bulldogs. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Brandon Starcevich was one of the Eagles' best in defence despite suffering a cut under his eye and having his left ankle accidentally stepped on by Rory Lobb in a nasty-looking incident.

Two Naughton goals in the opening term gave the Bulldogs a nine-point advantage at quarter-time, but it was the Eagles who held a surprise lead at the main break.

The visitors kicked four goals to one in the second term and were 14 points up in the third when Duursma sprinted away from opponents to kick a superb goal from inside the centre square.

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But Bontempelli replied almost immediately from similar range and added a second soon afterwards as the Bulldogs wrested back momentum.

Jedd Busslinger prevented a certain Eagles goal with a desperate smother on Shanahan, and Lobb's set shot helped the Dogs to a three-point lead at the final change.

Reid's snap from the boundary put West Coast back in front early in the final term, but the Bulldogs finished full of running and kicked the last four goals of the game, including two vital majors from Naughton.

The Eagles kept fighting to the end and had the last three scoring shots but couldn't find the goals to drag themselves back into the contest.