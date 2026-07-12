Van Rooyen stars as Dees dismantle struggling Tigers

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Jacob van Rooyen has continued his sparkling form with an equal career-high six goals as Melbourne secured a comfortable 46-point win over battling Richmond.

The Demons extended their perfect MCG record this year to 9-0, after being given some trouble by Richmond in the first term before coasting to a 16.15 (111) to 9.11 (65) win in front of 32,893 fans.

Sunday's result consolidates Melbourne's position in the top-six, with the Demons virtually guaranteed to feature in at least the wildcard round in Steven King's first season as coach.

After a starring five-goal effort in Melbourne's surprise demolition of Hawthorn last week, van Rooyen took that confidence into a date with the rebuilding Tigers.

He became the first Demons player to have back-to-back five-goal hauls since now-GWS forward Jesse Hogan in 2018.

Kicking just two goals in a lean four-week patch, van Rooyen has notched 14 in his past three appearances.

The 23-year-old's efforts took him to 35 goals this season -- his best return in a single campaign since debuting in 2023.

Melbourne colossus Max Gawn put in a typically masterful shift in the ruck, and pushed forward to slot two goals.

Jacob van Rooyen kicked six goals in a dominant performance at the MCG. Photo by Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

His opposing captain and ruckman Toby Nankervis also kicked two goals for Richmond, but Gawn easily won the battle around the ground and in the middle.

Superstar Kysaiah Pickett was serviceable without being game-changing, but still provided arguably the game's highlight -- a mark of the year contender after standing on top of Nankervis in the second quarter.

Veteran Jake Melksham played an important role up forward with two goals after being a late inclusion for Harrison Petty (hamstring).

Richmond, who slumped to 2-15 and 10-54 in the Adem Yze era, had a few reasons to celebrate, including when their eighth debutant of the season, Zane Peucker, slotted a goal with his first kick in the AFL and was mobbed by teammates.

Before the match, both teams paid tribute to community footballer Nathan Fitzgerald, who tragically died following on an on-field incident earlier in July.

Fitzgerald, who played for the Epping Football Netball Club, was a diehard Richmond supporter and his brother Matt tossed the coin before the match.