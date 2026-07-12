Lions fill boots in hiding of sorry Bombers

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Dayne Zorko has made up for lost time as Brisbane beat Essendon by 90 points in the Lions veteran's return from injury at the Gabba.

The 37-year-old, off-contract beyond this season, missed seven AFL games with a quadriceps injury but was razor-sharp with 32 disposals in a 22.17 (149) to 8.11 (59) Sunday win.

Essendon had kicked just one goal and amassed 15 points at three-quarter time to trail by 95, before slotting seven majors in the final term -- their highest-scoring quarter of the season -- to avoid setting unwanted records.

But, thanks to two late Will Ashcroft goals (33 disposals, three goals), the margin was enough for the Lions (11-6) to jump back ahead of Adelaide and into fourth on percentage.

The Lions are back inside the top four with six rounds remaining. Photo by Chris Hyde/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

The Bombers sank to 1-16 and were never in the hunt, with Brisbane bathing in space in a low-pressure contest that created several party time moments for the hosts.

Ruckman Sam Draper dummied and fended off two before curling a banana kick through for a wonderful goal against his former club.

Lachie Neale racked up 40 touches and the Lions had nine multiple goal-kickers.

Hugh McCluggage also kicked a goal after missing four games with a calf injury while Kai Lohmann (three majors) followed up his five-goal haul against Geelong last week.

There also appeared to be extra adulation from teammates after Zac Bailey (two goals, five clearances) slotted a goal to finish the first half.

The theatrics came after coach Chris Fagan said this week he was "optimistic" the free agent would stay with the Lions and knock back a big-money deal to join Adelaide.

Peter Wright kicked 3.4 for the visitors while Archie Roberts had a team-high 23 disposals.

Brisbane's Darcy Wilmot collected 23 possessions in his 100th game.