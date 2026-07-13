AFL Round 19: Ins and outs, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

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Round 19 of the 2026 AFL season kicks off with a Thursday night cracker between Geelong and St Kilda, as both teams continue to fight for a spot in the top 10.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, ins and outs, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, JULY 16

GMHBA Stadium, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Cats superstar Jeremy Cameron suffered a serious shoulder injury in the loss to the Giants which puts the rest of his home-and-away campaign in doubt. But he wasn't the only casualty out of that game, with Jack Henry (throat) and Tanner Bruhn (neck) also under injury clouds and will continue to be assessed. In better news, Gryan Miers had 24 disposals, three goals, and 10 tackles in a big VFL win, with James Worpel (33 disposals and 12 clearances) also putting his hand up for selection. For the Saints, Tom De Koning is expected to miss another couple of weeks as he continues to recover from a rib injury, while midfielders Jack Macrae (26 disposals) and Jack Carroll (24 and 11 marks) were busy in the VFL.

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ESPN tip: Cats by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.46, Saints $2.70

FRIDAY, JULY 17

SCG, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: Adelaide are sweating on the scan results for Rory Laird after the defender had his ankle awkwardly trapped under him in a ground-ball contest in the win over the Suns. Hugo Hall-Kahan was managed for the game so looks a likely inclusion to replace the veteran. Nick Murray was strong in the SANFL side's three-point loss with 28 disposals and seven marks. Callum Ah Chee was solid in his return from a hamstring injury with 11 disposals, one goal, and six tackles, while Isaac Cumming finished with 18 and a goal. For the Swans, key forward Logan McDonald is a chance to return from a quad issue.

ESPN tip: Swans by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.52, Crows $2.50

SATURDAY, JULY 18

Adelaide Oval, 1:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Josh Carr will need to make multiple changes this week. Star forward Mitch Georgiades (concussion) will miss at least one week, while in-demand free agent Zak Butters (syndesmosis injury) could have played his last game in Port colours. Jason Horne-Francis is also facing a one-match ban for rough conduct.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 45 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $6.80, Dockers $1.10

Marvel Stadium, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Tom Blamires (concussion) will miss this week's clash for the Roos, with George Wardlaw still at least 2-3 weeks away. Zane Duursma kicked two goals from 15 disposals in the VFL and could come into consideration. For the Demons, Christian Salem got through managed minutes for Casey on Sunday, kicking one goal from seven disposals in his first game since sustaining a foot injury earlier in the year.

ESPN tip: Demons by 9 points

Pointsbet odds: Roos $2.75, Demons $1.44

MCG, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: Craig McRae could be forced to make several changes for this week's blockbuster clash with Carlton. The club will challenge Billy Frampton's one-match ban at the AFL Tribunal, but Jeremy Howe (hip) will need to get through training after finishing last week' match on the bench and going in for scans, and Lachie Schultz will miss at least a few weeks with an ankle injury. For the Blues, George Hewett (back) failed to see out the match against Hawthorn and is no guarantee to suit up.

ESPN tip: Pies by 7 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.66, Blues $2.20

Optus Stadium, 8:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Oscar Allen is expected to be available this week after missing the past 10 matches with a foot fracture. but Lions coach Chris Fagan said it will be a tough call to include him and mess with a winning line up despite this week's contest coming against his old team. "It's a hard decision," he said following the win over the Bombers. "I'm not sure what we'll do. I know it's against his old team, but he hasn't played for a while and hasn't played a lot of football for the last two or three years."

ESPN tip: Lions by 52 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $7.50, Lions $1.09

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SUNDAY, JULY 19

MCG, 1:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Hawthorn delayed the return of Nick Watson (hamstring), meaning the gun small forward has now missed the past two matches, so all eyes will be on him this week. Josh Battle could also return after having his appendix removed two weeks ago, and Josh Weddle will return from suspension. But it's worse news for Karl Amon, who is set to undergo knee surgery after playing through pain, with the running defender hopeful of returning for finals.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 48 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $11.00, Hawks $1.05

People First Stadium, 3:15pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Suns by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $1.92, Bulldogs $1.88

Marvel Stadium, 4:40pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Giants by 43 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $6.50, Giants $1.11