Expert tips, best tips for Round 20 of the AFL

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Who should you be tipping in Round 20 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

Round 20 kicks off with a cracker between Adelaide and Collingwood and there's plenty at stake for both teams. The Crows can go equal second with a win, while the in-form Pies likely need to upset a side above them in their run home to hold onto a spot in the top 10.

Friday night is also fascinating. Geelong is undermanned and their win over the Saints last week was only their second since May. The Dees? They've won five of their past six and are right in a top four race. That's the first of a double-header, with Freo and West Coast also doing battle at Optus Stadium.

Saturday is headlined by a clash between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, before the Giants and Swans go head-to-head at Engie Stadium with a lot on the line.

On Sunday, Brisbane hosts Port Adelaide, and North Melbourne will look to keep their wildcard hopes alive when they take on St Kilda to close out the weekend's action.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 6

Season total: 117

Certainty and why: There's no chance the Dons are winning two in a row. Hawthorn easily.

Upset and why: I'm not quite brave enough to tip a team that's lost eight straight but I wouldn't be shocked to see the Suns knock off the Blues.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Collingwood

Melbourne vs. Geelong

Fremantle vs. West Coast

Carlton vs. Gold Coast

Hawthorn vs. Essendon

GWS vs. Sydney

Western Bulldogs vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Port Adelaide

North Melbourne vs. St Kilda

Matt Walsh

Last week: 5

Season total: 112

Certainty and why: Freo ain't losing the derby.

Upset and why: If I had to pick one, the Cats in a high-stakes clash could be worth a go...

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Collingwood

Melbourne vs. Geelong

Fremantle vs. West Coast

Carlton vs. Gold Coast

Hawthorn vs. Essendon

GWS vs. Sydney

Western Bulldogs vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Port Adelaide

North Melbourne vs. St Kilda

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 5

Season total: 116

Certainty and why: Pretty easy to lock in Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs this week.

Upset and why: Am I really tipping GWS after they lost to the Bombers? Absolutely, they'll be eager to respond and what better opportunity to do that than against your rivals?

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Collingwood

Melbourne vs. Geelong

Fremantle vs. West Coast

Carlton vs. Gold Coast

Hawthorn vs. Essendon

GWS vs. Sydney

Western Bulldogs vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Port Adelaide

North Melbourne vs. St Kilda

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Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Last week: 4

Season total: 111

Certainty and why: The Bombers aren't winning two in a row, Hawks comfortably in this one.

Upset and why: GWS will be looking to make amends after a shocking loss the Bombers. They play better against teams above them as well.

Tips for the week:

Adelaide vs. Collingwood

Melbourne vs. Geelong

Fremantle vs. West Coast

Carlton vs. Gold Coast

Hawthorn vs. Essendon

GWS vs. Sydney

Western Bulldogs vs. Richmond

Brisbane vs. Port Adelaide

North Melbourne vs. St Kilda