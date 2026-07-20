AFL Round 20: Ins and outs, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

Round 20 of the 2026 AFL season kicks off with a Thursday night blockbuster between Adelaide and Collingwood, before another Friday night double header.
Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, ins and outs, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.
THURSDAY, JULY 23
Adelaide vs. Collingwood
Team news: Adelaide spearhead Darcy Fogarty is facing a three-match ban for striking against the Swans. He'll contest that at the Tribunal on Monday night, but Tex Walker was rested in Round 19 and will come straight back in. For the Pies, Craig McRae is likely to rest veteran pair Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom off a five-day break, but Jeremy Howe will be a welcomed return in the backline.
ESPN tip: Crows by 7 points
Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.44, Magpies $2.85
Get your tips in now on the ESPNfootytips app!
FRIDAY, JULY 24
Melbourne vs. Geelong
Team news: There'll be changes for both sides this week. For Melbourne, Daniel Turner will miss up to a month with a cracked rib, but scans have cleared Changkuoth Jiath of a calf strain and he'll face a fitness test this week. Geelong confirmed Max Holmes will undergo surgery to repair a fracture of his right ankle as well as a syndesmosis issue he sustained last Thursday night. Shaun Mannagh's night also ended early due to a hamstring concern. Jack Bowes booted one goal from 21 disposals in the VFL and could be in the mix.
ESPN tip: Demons by 4 points
Pointsbet odds: Demons $1.84, Cats $1.96
Fremantle vs. West Coast
Team news: Fremantle veteran Jaeger O'Meara didn't return after injuring an ankle in the third quarter of the win over Port Adelaide. West Coast is likely to make at least one change as well after JackHutchinson injured his hamstring in the first quarter against Brisbane.
ESPN tip: Dockers by 68 points
Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.07, Eagles $8.00
SATURDAY, JULY 25
Carlton vs. Gold Coast
Team news: Carlton spearhead Harry McKay could be missing for an extended period after scans revealed a minor tear in his meniscus, as well as bone bruising in his knee. The Blues say McKay will be monitored this week, failing to rule him out of this Saturday's clash with Gold Coast. But they dodged a bullet with midfielder Adam Cerra who was cleared of a hamstring injury following scans.
ESPN tip: Blues by 9 points
Pointsbet odds: Blues $1.68, Suns $2.20
Hawthorn vs. Essendon
Team news: Xavier Duursma has been ruled out of the rest of the season due to a high-grade hamstring injury he sustained in the win over GWS. In better news, Essendon's star forward Nate Caddy has been cleared to return to action after being hospitalised with an elevated heart rate. Meanwhile, Jack Ginnivan sat out the second half in the win over Richmond due to back soreness so will be a watch this week.
ESPN tip: Hawks by 57 points
Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.04, Bombers $15.00
GWS vs. Sydney
Team news: In a big blow, Toby Greene's afternoon on Sunday ended in the third quarter after hurting his leg lunging for a tackle, finishing his day witting on the bench with ice on his quad. Sydney's Harry Cunningham will also miss the massive clash after entering concussion protocols after being struck high by Darcy Fogarty last week.
ESPN tip: Swans by 5 points
Pointsbet odds: Giants $2.40, Swans $1.56
Western Bulldogs vs. Richmond
Team news: TBA
ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 50 points
Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $1.09, Tigers $7.50
SUNDAY, JULY 26
Brisbane vs. Port Adelaide
Team news: TBA
ESPN tip: Lions by 48 points
Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.11, Power $6.20
North Melbourne vs. St Kilda
Team news: TBA
ESPN tip: Saints by 14 points
Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $2.60, Saints $1.48