Can only four teams seriously challenge Freo in finals? Every AFL club ranked in August tiers

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We're now in the final month of the 2026 AFL season. Who are the flag favourites? Who are the legitimate contenders? And who should already be booking September holidays? Jake Michaels has ranked each club in his August edition of tiers.

Note: ESPN's AFL tiers will be a monthly column throughout the 2026 season.

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One hand on the premiership cup

1. FREMANTLE

The Dockers have been the benchmark team all season, having amassed an enviable record of 18-2 to sit at the summit of the ladder. At this point it feels almost a certainty that they will be featuring on Grand Final day. The last thing I want to do is put a hex on a club that's never lifted the premiership cup, so I'm not saying another word...

Can anyone knock off the Dockers in 2026? Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

They all pass my 'weird premiership test'

2. HAWTHORN

3. BRISBANE

4. SYDNEY

5. GEELONG

Shut your eyes and imagine every club captain walking up to the dais in the middle of the MCG on Grand Final day, being handed the premiership cup, and lifting it aloft as confetti rains down on the hallowed turf. For some skippers, you can truly picture this happening. For others, it seems so farfetched it's laughable. Admittedly, there's absolutely no science to this, rather general vibes. The Hawks, Lions, Swans, and Cats each have question marks and queries, but I still think their best is good enough to win it all on the last Saturday in September.

Why not us?

6. ADELAIDE

7. MELBOURNE

8. COLLINGWOOD

The Crows were the most popular pre-season pick for the league's biggest slider in 2026. The Demons were expected by many (this writer very much included) to finish the season in the bottom six. With three rounds to play they are both entrenched in finals and while I'm not sure either can win the flag, they both deserve to be considered somewhat of an outside hope. After all, they've both proven me wrong time and time again this year. As for the Magpies, how can you put a line through a team that's brilliantly coached and employs the undisputed best player in the sport? You just can't.

Max Gawn and the Demons have been a surprise packet in season 2026. Jonathan DiMaggio/Getty Images

Making up the numbers

9. WESTERN BULLDOGS

10. CARLTON

11. ST KILDA

12. GWS

Two of these teams are going to be playing finals. I'm sorry to break it to you, but none of them are winning the flag. The Bulldogs' record looks impressive, but when you consider the percentage of 94.8, they're not even close to 'winning' the season. The Blues might be the form team of this group having won nine of 11 games under Josh Fraser, but do you really believe they can win five consecutive finals? Forget the fact they might still miss out altogether! The Saints can only beat up on weaker opposition. News flash, there's not much of that come finals. And then there's the Giants. How can you believe in any side that beats the ladder leader one week and loses to the worst team in the competition the next? You just can't.

See you in 2027

13. NORTH MELBOURNE

14. PORT ADELAIDE

15. GOLD COAST

16. WEST COAST

17. RICHMOND

18. ESSENDON

These teams are either already out of finals contention or soon to be eliminated. The Kangaroos continue to fall short of expectations and Alastair Clarkson has to enter season 2027 on the hottest of hot seats. The Power have been gallant and remained somewhat competitive despite a plethora of injuries, but are they just weeks away from losing their superstar midfielder? The Suns ... geez, what hasn't been said about this shambolic year? Just when it felt as if the Eagles had put a gap on the bottom two teams, they go and lose to the Tigers. Still not quite sure what to make of them. At least the battle for the wooden spoon between Richmond and Essendon makes for some compelling viewing...