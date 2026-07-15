Police charge Crows star over traffic accident

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Adelaide defender Josh Worrell will face two police charges after the car he was driving hit a pedestrian.

The star Crow was driving to training about 8.30am last Friday when the accident happened.

Worrell has been charged with aggravated driving without due care and will appear in court at a later date.

He took the 29-year-old pedestrian to hospital after the accident, but didn't report to police until Friday afternoon.

That delay led Worrell to also be charged with failing to present to police within 90 minutes of an accident involving injury.

Police laid the charges against the 25-year-old on Wednesday, a day after Crows coach Matthew Nicks praised Worrell's contributions at the club.

Nicks had referred to Worrell, considered unlucky to miss All Australian selection last year, as his "wild child".

"It been a pretty challenging few days for Josh, he's working through after his accident," Nicks said on Tuesday.

"But we're just doing whatever we can to support him through that."

Nicks said he might have gone too far with his colourful "wild child" description of Worrell.

"It was just a bit of a tongue in cheek with Josh -- Josh and I have a running joke about him being my wild child," he said.

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"He's actually the opposite to that now, but go back four or five years I had a close eye on Joshy, where he was at."

Worrell was selected by Adelaide as pick No.28 at the 2019 national draft, but has admitted initially struggling with the demands of the AFL.

"He's now one of our most professional," Nicks said.

"He's not officially in that leadership group every week, but he's in there with them, talking about what we need to do.

"Guys follow him. He's a real leader at the club."