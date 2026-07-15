Winmar removed from Australian Football Hall of Fame after assault conviction

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Nicky Winmar has been removed from the Australian Football Hall of Fame and suspended from the St Kilda Hall of Fame, after being found guilty of three assault charges involving violence against a woman.

Winmar famously made a stand against racism at Victoria Park in 1993, lifting his St Kilda guernsey and declaring, "I'm black and I'm proud to be black". The iconic Australian sporting image was captured by Wayne Ludbey.

In a statement, AFL Commission Chair, Craig Drummond, said while Winmar's contribution to the game is undisputed, the guilty verdict makes it "inappropriate" for him to remain in the Hall of Fame.

Nicky Winmar pictured in 2023. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

"The Australian Football Hall of Fame exists to recognise the highest achievements in our game and admission to it is one of the greatest honours Australian football can bestow," he said. "The Commission has a responsibility to protect the integrity and reputation of that honour.

"Violence against women has no place. Not in our community, not in our game, and not in the values the Australian Football Hall of Fame seeks to uphold.

"The Commission acknowledges Nicky Winmar's significant contribution to Australian Football and his place in our history. However, the recent findings against him render inappropriate his place in the Australian Football Hall of Fame."

St Kilda said it would delay the decision to permanently remove Winmar from its own Hall of Fame until the conclusion of "the full legal process".

"A determination regarding Winmar's ongoing place in the Hall of Fame will be made following the formal conclusion of the full legal process, including the completion of any appeal," a statement said. "Violence against women has no place in our community. Our thoughts are with anyone impacted by this matter."

A statue depicting Winmar's iconic stand agaist racism was removed from Perth's Optus Stadium earlier this month, under a directive from the West Australian government, following the conviction.

Winmar was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022 after a 251-game AFL career with the Saints and Western Bulldogs.

Recruited by St Kilda from South Fremantle, he was the first Indigenous footballer to play 200 games in the AFL.

If you or someone you know is impacted by domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800respect.org.au.