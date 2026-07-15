'Like a 300th game for me': Mason Cox reflects on epic journey to 150 AFL games

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Twelve years after stepping off a plane from Texas to play a sport he didn't know existed, Fremantle veteran Mason Cox is set to reach a remarkable 150-game milestone this weekend against Port Adelaide.

For a player whose AFL career hung in the balance after his time at Collingwood came to an end, the achievement represents far more than a simple statistic.

"Moving countries to play a sport you've never heard of, it's a crazy story to look back on," Cox said on the Red Time podcast. "I think the average career is about 50 games, so to play three times that, learn the sport, get settled in, and make new friends... 150 is a massive milestone for me. It's like a 300-gamer for me. It's probably going to be my last milestone, so you've gotta try and enjoy it and soak it in."

Looking back on his more than decade-long journey, Cox admitted that the proudest aspects of his career have little to do with what happens on the field.

"It's probably more the situation of moving countries and the stress and anxiety that comes with that," Cox said. "Playing football at the highest level for the biggest team in the AFL, in one of the most dissected positions... I don't think many people would be able to handle the situation the same way I have, or make it through the same stuff."

After 139 games and a premiership at the Magpies, Cox crossed to Fremantle ahead of the 2026 season. He spoke of the difference between his two football chapters.

"When I got to the Pies, I didn't even know what football was. I think I was always looked at as the international guy who didn't know what he was doing... Whereas at Fremantle, you come in having played a bunch of games, won finals, and had that experience. People are more willing to actually pick your brain and respect what you've done."

Fremantle defender Brennan Cox will also celebrate his 150th match this weekend. Far from wanting the spotlight to himself, the giant American urged the Purple Army to focus their appreciation on the local key back.

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"I hope Brennan gets a proper acknowledgment for what he's contriubuted to that club," Cox said. "I wouldn't expect myself to have the same acknowledgment because he's been there a lot longer and given a lot more to that club over an extended period of time."

Asked what advice he would offer the young, wide-eyed American who first arrived in Australia, Cox's message was to embrace the chaos.

"It's never as bad as it seems," Cox reflected. "Whenever you don't have a massive friendship group or family here to bring you back down to earth... it can be quite tough being in your own head.

"It's your own personal journey. People will have their opinions, but at the end of the day, it's not their experience to live through."