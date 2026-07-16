More injury fears for Cats star after strong win over Saints

'Tough luck': Michaels on Dons getting AFL help (2:20)

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Geelong star Max Holmes was helped off the field with a potentially serious ankle injury in a comprehensive 27-point win over St Kilda.

Holmes (23 disposals) and midfield partner Bailey Smith (35) were outstanding in the Cats' 15.12 (102) to 11.9 (75) victory on Thursday night at GMHBA Stadium.

But Holmes was taken straight down the race in pain after his right leg twisted underneath him in the final quarter, and he reappeared on crutches with his leg in a protective boot after the match.

Shaun Mannagh (hamstring tightness) also failed to finish the match.

Cats debutant Jay Polkinghorne celebrates his first league goal with teammates. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"My thoughts are just with Holmesy. We don't know how bad that's going to be, but you never like seeing that," Smith told Kayo Sports after the match.

"We've got a few boys injured at the minute, but the next bloke will step up and hopefully it's not too long for him."

The Cats (10-8) ended a three-match losing streak and strengthened their grip on a finals spot, with Smith and James Worpel (24 disposals, seven clearances) important contributors.

Gryan Miers kicked three goals on return, Ollie Henry and Ollie Dempsey added two each, and Jhye Clark (25 disposals) was busy.

Key forward Jay Polkinghorne tallied two goals and eight marks in an impressive debut after taking injured spearhead Jeremy Cameron's spot in the team.

Cats tagger Oisin Mullin ensured a tough night for Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, wearing the Saints superstar like a glove.

Wanganeen-Milera had 21 disposals - his lowest tally since round one - in his milestone 100th game.

The 23-year-old was clearly frustrated at times with the close attention and had a free kick overturned for pushing Jhye Clark into the ground.

St Kilda ruck Rowan Marshall battled manfully for 33 disposals, 12 clearances and two goals, as well as a club-record 26 contested possessions.

Mattaes Phillippou (28), Darcy Wilson (29) and Hugo Garcia (30) were all busy.

But it wasn't enough to end a long drought at Kardinia Park, where the Saints have now lost 14 consecutive games and last won in 1999.

After making seven changes to their team, Geelong produced a dominant start that yielded the first four goals.

The ball lived in their front half through the opening 20 minutes and Polkinghorne shone early, booting a goal with his first kick.

St Kilda's midfielders briefly lifted before halftime, but the Cats led 7.8 to 3.5 at the main break.

A run of three consecutive Saints goals in the third term breathed life into the contest before Patrick Dangerfield, who had hardly been sighted, got on the end of a handball chain to get one back.

Hard-running Smith's goal from outside the 50m arc early in the final term knocked the stuffing out of St Kilda, before umpires stopped the match when Holmes was hurt.

The margin ballooned to 47 points, before St Kilda kicked three late goals in junk time.