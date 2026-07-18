Two key injuries sour Demons' win over Kangaroos

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Melbourne have overturned a 25-point deficit to defeat North Melbourne by 16 points, but their victory was soured by injuries to Daniel Turner and Changkuoth Jiath.

Turner copped two accidental hits to his right ribs from teammates in the Demons' 13.14 (92) to 11.10 (76) win at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, before Jiath was helped off in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury.

Turner was taken by ambulance to hospital after copping a knock to the ribs in a "friendly fire'' collision with fellow Demon Jake Lever in the opening term, then being hit again in the same area by another teammate, Matthew Jefferson, in the third.

Jefferson booted a career-best 4.1 from his five kicks, while Jacob van Rooyen and Latrelle Pickett slotted two goals each.

Tom Sparrow (33 disposals, one goal), Kysaiah Pickett (29, one) and Jake Bowey (29) all helped Melbourne climb out of a first-half hole and stay in the hunt for a top-four spot.

The Demons also went some way towards shelving their reputation as specialists at the MCG - where they are 9-0 this season - with their third win from nine fixtures elsewhere.

The Kangaroos burst out of the blocks with three goals in the first six minutes, two of those majors to Paul Curtis, who finished with three.

North pressured the Dees' ball carriers and were rewarded in the front half, marching ahead 6.1 to 2.0 on Cooper Trembath's excellent mark and goal.

Melbourne's win over the Roos put them momentarily inside the top four. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Jefferson jagged two late in the opening term, at the end of which Melbourne trailed by 12 points.

Harry Sheezel's fine crumbing major helped extend the Kangas' cushion back to 19 points before the Demons finally hit back.

Melbourne booted six unanswered goals either side of halftime to turn that deficit into a 15-point lead when van Rooyen slotted his second.

Captain Max Gawn progressively got on top of Tristan Xerri in the ruck, while defensively the Demons denied North the corridor they had used to great effect early.

Jefferson plucked a superb goal-square mark and kicked his fourth in the shadows of three-quarter time as Melbourne's lead pushed out to 15 points.

The margin blew out to 36 points in the final term, before the Kangaroos scored the last three goals.

Sheezel (33 disposals), Cooper Harvey (28), Luke Davies-Uniacke (28) and Caleb Daniel (27) led the way for North.