Hawks put hapless Tigers to the sword in MCG smashing

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Hawthorn has returned to third on the AFL ladder with a major percentage boost thanks to a brutal 70-point demolition of lowly Richmond at the MCG.

The Hawks went into the clash sitting sixth after other results this weekend, but their 18.14 (122) to 6.16 (52) thrashing of the Tigers made a major statement and lifted them back into the top four.

Sunday's final margin flattered Richmond after they kicked several late consolation goals once Hawthorn eased off in the final term.

They had led by as much as 87 points during the third quarter.

Uncontracted Hawk Mitch Lewis, who has been linked to Collingwood, dominated up forward with five goals, all in the first half.

Goalsneak Nick Watson matched him by also kicking five goals in a stunning first-half performance.

The only injury concern for the Hawks was Jack Ginnivan, who was pulled at half-time with the club citing "back soreness."

Mitch Lewis kicked five goals for the Hawks. Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images

For Richmond, it was a sour way to commemorate triple premiership player Dion Prestia's 250th game.

The only positive was veteran Tom Lynch finally kicking his 500th goal late in the final term after several weeks stuck on 499.

Tiger Taj Hotton failed to finish the game after suffering an ankle injury, while fellow youngster Steely Green finished the match under a HIA.

Watson, who was back from a two-week injury lay-off, picked up where he left off by kicking the first goal mid-way through the first term after a pedestrian start by both teams.

He was able to slot a second goal in the opening quarter but was upstaged by a rampaging Lewis, who kicked three in the first 30 minutes.

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Lewis would have had four goals by quarter-time had his set shot after the siren not narrowly missed.

But Lewis didn't have to wait too long for his fourth -- which came early in the second term -- on his way to five majors.

The hapless Tigers went goalless in the first term, and were cruelly denied what would have been a brilliant Seth Campbell goal late in the term by an ARC overrule.

Richmond supporters had to wait until the ninth minute of the second quarter to cheer their side's first major, which came courtesy of Patrick Retschko.

The Tigers had two in a minute after Mykelti Lefau kicked truly, but any joy was short-lived as Hawthorn piled on the next six.

Hawthorn led by a whopping 63 points at the main break, their largest halftime lead in five seasons under coach Sam Mitchell.

The Hawks threatened to blow the margin beyond 100 points in the third term before the Tigers were able to make the scoreline more respectable by the final siren.