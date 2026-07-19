Bulldogs pile more misery on Suns in nine-point win

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The Western Bulldogs have heaped more pressure on Gold Coast with a nine-point AFL win over the Suns at People First Stadium.

A five-goals-to-none third quarter was the game-breaker after an arm wrestle of a first half in blustery conditions as the Bulldogs ran out 11.11 (77) to 9.14 (68) winners on Sunday.

The defeat extends Gold Coast's losing run to eight matches and leaves their outside hopes of a top 10 finish seemingly extinguished.

Victory lifted the Bulldogs to seventh on the ladder.

In a team shorn of Tom Liberatore (soreness) and Riley Garcia (hamstring tightness) and missing Bailey Dale for the first time since 2020, superstar Marcus Bontempelli was a standout.

The Bulldogs' captain ended the game with three goals, 23 disposals, four tackles and five clearances.

Matthew Kennedy was the other multiple goalkicker for the visitors, with three, while Bailey Humphrey was busy with 29 disposals and 765 metres gained.

For the Suns, Christian Petracca and Leo Lombard kicked two goals each while Touk Miller (39 disposals, five tackles, nine clearances) and Matt Rowell (26 disposals, 11 tackles and eight clearances) were strong in a beaten team.

Ed Richards celebrates goal during the Bulldogs' important win over the Suns. Photo by Matt Roberts/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Suns spearhead Ben King had a tough day, kicking 1.4 and failing to haul in a late mark that could have set up a grandstand finish.

Kicking with the wind in the opening term, Bontempelli's two goals for the quarter ensured the visitors were up by a goal at the first break.

That lead pushed out to 15 midway through the second term as the Bulldogs threatened to pull away before three quick goals by the Suns -- including booming set shots from outside 50 by Bailey Humphrey and Petracca -- put the hosts ahead.

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After missing a couple of set shots earlier in the quarter, King then finished from straight in front right on the siren to give the Suns a six-point advantage at the long break.

With the gusty wind behind their backs in the third term, the Dogs kicked five unanswered goals - including a back-to-back majors by Kennedy - to surge into a four-goal lead at the final turn.

The visitors then held the Suns at bay before a late three-goal burst by the hosts, which was too little, too late for Damien Hardwick's team.

Gold Coast travel to face Carlton next week while the Bulldogs are at home against Richmond.