Hinkley leads race to become Devils inaugural AFL coach

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Ken Hinkley is in the box seat to be named the inaugural senior coach of the Tasmania Devils, with the AFL's newest expansion franchise set to make a blockbuster decision as early as Monday.

Hinkley reportedly boarded a flight from Melbourne to Hobart on Sunday to meet with Devils officials as the race to become the club's coach reaches its crescendo ahead of their AFL entry in 2028.

Former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley and ex-Sydney coach John Longmire were the two other main contenders in the running for the Devils coaching job.

But it's believed Hinkley is now the preference among the Devils' hierarchy, and a final decision is imminent.

Buckley is set to remain an assistant at Geelong next year if he is overlooked for the Devils role, while premiership coach Longmire will be heavily linked with any senior role that pops up over the next 12 months.

Longmire met up with the Devils a fortnight ago in what he described as a fact-finding mission.

Hinkley coached Port Adelaide from 2013 to 2025 but famously failed to reach a grand final across those 13 seasons, losing three preliminary finals along the way.

It means he exited Port with the unwanted mark of having coached the most VFL/AFL games without reaching a grand final.

Ken Hinkley is in the box seat to be named the inaugural senior coach of the Tasmania Devils Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Nevertheless, the 59-year-old walked away with an excellent winning record of 58.6 per cent, having guided Port to 174 victories from his 297 games in charge.

There was a recent report suggesting axed Essendon coach Brad Scott could take up a football boss role at the Devils.

But Devils football director Alastair Lynch, an ex-teammate of Scott during their Lions days, has since dismissed that prospect.

The Devils will enter the AFL in 2028 and have been granted a host of generous draft concessions to ensure they will be competitive from the get-go.

Among those concessions, Tasmania will get picks No, 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11 and 13 in the 2027 national draft, but they must trade picks 5, 7, 11 and 13 to other clubs for either players or other draft picks.

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They can also sign up to 18 uncontracted players from rival clubs across 2027-28, snaring a maximum of one player per club.

Tasmania are currently in eighth spot in the VFL, having posted eight wins, six losses and a draw in a promising campaign to date.

The Devils aren't the only club closing in on a new coach.

Essendon are narrowing down their search for Scott's replacement with the role set to come down to former club great James Hird and current interim Dean Solomon.

Carlton are also on the lookout for a new coach after parting ways with Michael Voss earlier this year.

Interim Blues coach Josh Fraser initially said he didn't want the role full-time, but his name is well and truly in the mix after guiding Carlton to seven wins from his nine games in charge to date.