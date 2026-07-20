Star Essendon forward in the clear after heart scare

Open Extended Reactions

Essendon's star forward Nate Caddy has been cleared to return to action after being hospitalised with an elevated heart rate.

Caddy was sent to hospital during the Bombers' win against GWS on Sunday but was discharged that night.

Editor's Picks System over talent: Why nobody will want to face Collingwood in September Rohan Connolly

The 21-year-old is expected to train with his teammates this week and play against Hawthorn on Saturday.

"There was some concern in the first quarter when Nate's heart rate became elevated," Essendon's football boss Dan McPherson said on Monday.

"He was removed from the game and our medical team assessed him at the ground before sending him to hospital for further assessment.

"He was discharged last night and is back at home."

McPherson said Caddy, who recently signed a contract extension until the end of 2031, was expected to "train and play without concern this week".