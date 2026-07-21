'What the fans want': AFLW defends historic match venue

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AFLW boss Laura Kane says the controversial decision to stage the inaugural women's international between Australia and Ireland at a small Sydney venue is driven by fan data.

The league has been lashed for playing the historic sold-out match on August 1 at North Sydney Oval, which has a capacity of less than 10,000, rather than at the much larger SCG.

Launching ticket sales for the 2026 AFLW season at Marvel Stadium on Tuesday, Kane defended the AFL's venue decision and insisted it was what the fans wanted.

"When we announced this game, it's the first time, and we wanted to create an amazing atmosphere, and so our sellout is incredible," Kane said.

"Do I want to be in future talking about the MCG, the SCG, Marvel Stadium? Absolutely I do, and we will get there.

"But for now, our priority is making sure that we have a packed-out full stadium, and we are going to get that with North Sydney Oval.

"It really comes down to the data and what does the data tells us around what our fans want to do, when it tells us that we can fill the SCG, we'll play there."

Laura Kane is the AFL's Executive General Manager of AFLW. Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Despite players reportedly upset about the AFL not switching to the 48,000-seat Swans' home ground, Geelong's Australian representative Georgie Prespakis said the league was moving in the right direction.

"It's great that we're getting the opportunity to play at stadiums this year," Prespakis said.

"It's great there is this international rules game, Oz versus Ireland, so it's a step in the right direction."

She said she had played at North Sydney Oval before and described it as an "amazing atmosphere".

The AFLW has scheduled four double-headers alongside AFL men's matches, with three in round one, including the clash between St Kilda and Carlton on August 9 at Marvel Stadium to open the season.

With none played in 2025, Kane said they were still trying to work in a fifth double-header to give the women's competition another platform to play on a big stage.

"Yes we're looking at a fifth one if it made sense with the match-ups of the teams playing," she said.

"It will line up with the men's ... so we've been keeping the clubs updated so they know which slots they're potentially going to play in but yes it won't be far off."

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North Melbourne are chasing an unprecedented three-peat after going through the 2025 season undefeated before beating Brisbane by 40 points in the grand final.

Prespakis said her Cats, who finished 13th, were doing their best to bridge the gap on the Kangaroos with former Melbourne premiership coach Mick Stinear now at the helm.

"North Melbourne are obviously such a quality, professional team and they set the bar really high," the star forward said.

"But I do think that a lot of teams amongst AFLW are certainly closing the gap and challenging North Melbourne and making it a lot more of a competitive competition.

"Mick is obviously a quality coach and we've been able to see that with the way that Melbourne play their footy.

"He's been great - he's challenged me a few times and also challenged the playing group and created a really high standard of what we want to achieve."