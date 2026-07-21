Eagles sign restricted free agent ruckman until 2032

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West Coast have re-signed Bailey Williams for a further six years in a sign of just how much the AFL's new ruck rules have worked in the 26-year-old's favour.

Williams' AFL career appeared at the crossroads earlier this season after being overlooked during the early rounds in favour of Matt Flynn.

But with the AFL's new ruck rules favouring more athletic big men who can leap rather than the traditional wrestling ruckmen, Williams hasn't looked back since being recalled in round five.

Williams is averaging career highs in possessions (13.2), hitouts (28.4) and clearances (5.4) this season, to go with eight goals.

Bailey J. Williams of the Eagles competes in a ruck contest with Darcy Fort of the Lions. Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The restricted free agent would have been in demand if he had chosen to return home to Victoria, but he was always keen to stay at the Eagles with his new deal to run until the end of 2032.

"Obviously super excited and honoured to be able to sign on at this great footy club. It's a great thing and I'm excited to stick around," Williams said in a statement.

"I never really thought of leaving. I've been here for eight years now, drafted out of home at 18 years old and I feel like West Coast is home for me, so I didn't feel the need to look elsewhere."

Under the tutelage of ruck coach Nic Naitanui this year, Williams ranks sixth for clearances (5.4) and seventh for centre clearances (2.1) among AFL rucks.

"I feel like my game has gone to another level. I can't put it down to one thing, but obviously the new ruck rule helps," Williams said.

"I did have a bit of an interrupted pre-season, but I feel like the work I did to get back and play footy has held me in good stead, and a bit of maturity.

"I'm 26 now, I did the hard yards as a young ruck for a while and footy is starting to feel fun and I'm really enjoying it."

Williams will face a huge battle when he comes up against in-form Fremantle big man Luke Jackson and former Magpies ruckman Mason Cox in Friday night's western derby.