July Draft Power Rankings: Top 30 runs deep as National Championships deliver

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Those in the know often suggest a draft crop is dictated by the strength of Vic Metro. Four games, four wins and a percentage of 229 later, and the top 30 rankings for 2026 is full to the brim of talent as the depth of this year's pool is uncovered.

Metro was undeniable in each game, with a host of midfielders running amok to go with a resolute backline of underrated role players and a mix of creative forwards delivering to impressive key forwards. WA on-ballers enhanced their reputations and key SA playmakers have broken through to feature - there's now a strong crop of prospects filling out the 2026 draft and exciting recruiters before Tasmania enters proceedings next year.

At the top of the tree remains Dougie Cochrane who closes in on his first game of the season, while Cody Walker makes it an exacta for club-tied talent at one and two. The Giants, Dogs and Lions are beneficiaries of top academy prospects this year, but 25 of the 30 prospects this year are open pool talents.

Four of those names are clamouring to be the first open pool name off the board. It's an exciting mix with ruck Harry Van Hattum, forward Arki Butler, and midfielders Ethan Drever and Gus Teixeira all worthy of consideration with the top choice, currently held by Richmond.

Detailed stats on national championship performances headlines ESPN's extended top 30 rankings for July.

Previous rankings: April | May | June | July

1. Dougie Cochrane (previously: 1)

Central Districts/South Australia

FWD/MID, 195cm

Dougie's back soon. The starring junior has been made to bide his time this season, not playing a game as he rehabilitates surgery on his patella. But a return to the SANFL with Port Adelaide is imminent and from there the hype will only build around a prospect mooted as his draft's top prospect for years. Cochrane is a do-it-all forward with the skill to move on-ball, IQ to intercept in defence and athleticism to roam a wing. He remains a warm favoruite to be called out with the first selection despite not playing a game in 2026 to date and Port Adelaide is all but guaranteed to match that bid.

Port's NGA prospect Dougie Cochrane is the top prospect so far in 2026. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

2. Cody Walker (3)

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

MID, 184cm

National Championships: 3 games, 23.7 disposals, 3.7 clearances, 1.3 tackles

A shoulder injury impacted the future Blues' campaign, but he still showed out in big moments. Walker's blistering acceleration through contest was continually eyecatching, collecting loose balls at speed and gaining separation with ease. His 4.3 inside 50s and 3.0 rebound 50s per game highlights his transition skillset, able win the ball at stoppage (3.7 clearances) as well as motoring on the outside to link chains. The decision making and skill execution continues to be his biggest issue - Walker went at 51% by foot with 4.3 clangers per outing and missed all three shots on goal for Vic Country.

Cody Walker in todays Vic Country vs South Australia game pic.twitter.com/oy5MrIqnHL — Carlton Blues Fans (@CarltonFCBlues) July 8, 2026

3. Harry Van Hattum (2)

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

RUC/FWD, 205cm

National Championships: 4 games, 10.8 disposals, 2.5 marks, 22.0 hitouts

Van Hattum played every game for Vic Metro but was clearly hampered with a calf injury on the eve of the national championships. He looked underdone, unable to move with freedom around the ground while still impacting with elite ruck craft. His best showing was saved for Vic Country where he was unmatched in the ruck and dominant with seven touches in the first term. Van Hattum picks out targets by foot instead of kicking down the line like most rucks, using it at 70% and taking three contested marks across his series. His athletic base, aggression in the contest and aerial strength makes for an enticing package, but Van Hattum will need to become much fitter to thrive as a ruck at the next level.

Harry Van Hattum is the early ruck standout for the 2026 AFL draft class. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

4. Arki Butler (4)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 182cm

National Championships: 3 games, 12.3 disposals, 7.0 marks, 1.7 goals

A broken collarbone cruelled Butler's excellent campaign to that point, missing the final six quarters of Metro's games. Of his seven marks per game, 1.3 were contested and at 182cm he is the best pound-for-pound contested mark in the draft. He roamed the forward half, ending up with 5.8 from 10 quarters as he showed his excellent goal nous off either foot. Butler is a match-winning 1v1 player in the mould of Toby Greene, but is yet to prove his midfield capabilities.

Arki Butler in action for the AFL National Academy. Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

5. Ethan Drever (7)

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

MID, 188cm

National Championships: 4 games, 20.0 disposals, 4.5 marks, 4.2 tackles

Drever is all impact with ball in hand. The Country MVP is a burst player who leverages his top speed in space. He kicked two stunning long-range goals and set up a plethora of opportunities with his team-high 15 uncontested possessions per game. By hand and foot Drever used the ball at an excellent 79%, but was often the receive player at centre bounces and only averaged two clearances and 0.8 hard ball gets. There is no better transition midfielder in the draft, but his limited contested game could force Drever out of centre bounces at the next level despite his willingness to defend without the ball..

Fresh #AFLDraft rankings dropping tomorrow! Worth familiarising yourself with a name that'll feature prominently all season long - Rebels inside midfielder Ethan Drever.@ESPNAusNZ @FootyStuffYT pic.twitter.com/A2n7F5TOsX — Jasper Chellappah (@Jasperc53) May 12, 2026

6. Gus Teixeira (9)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

MID, 181cm

National Championships: 4 games, 17.0 disposals, 4.2 tackles, 1.8 goals

The crafty and creative Teixeira was instrumental in Metro's dominance, spending significant time inside 50 and getting off 11 shots across the carnival. He has power to the game in how he plays through contact but is most damaging finding pockets of space to set up teammates inside 50. He had 1.8 score assists per game to go with his shots on goal and should be the favourite to join Dyson Sharp, Leo Lombard, and Harvey Langford as most recent Larke Medallists.

Gus Teixeira is a creative midfielder who was crucial for Vic Metro during the National Championships. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

7. Heath Mellody (10)

Claremont/Western Australia

MID/DEF, 184cm

National Championships: 4 games, 28.2 disposals, 5.0 marks, 2.5 tackles

Mellody led all players for disposals across the carnival. With an insatiable work rate and excellent processing with ball in had, he's quick and methodical in his ball use before powering forward to get involved multiple times in transition. Mellody started his championships flying off halfback but ended it through the midfield where his contest work flourished. He assisted 1.2 scores and averaged three inside 50s to go with four rebound 50s, working opponents into the ground and getting better as games got longer. While showing off a new dimension to his game, Mellody's kicking efficiency suffered with his move on-ball and he didn't hit the scoreboard as he has for Claremont in the past.

Heath Mellody is a dashing defender who has the potential to move further up the ground. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

8. Clancy Snell (5)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

DEF, 196cm

National Championships: 4 games, 13.0 disposals, 7.0 marks, 2.5 tackles

Snell's Country backline was under siege for large portions of the championships. He had an enthralling battle with over-ager Jack Slattery against SA and was beaten at times with slick ball movement undoing his aggressive positioning, but he's come out of the carnival with a strong reputation. Snell is an incredible judge of the ball in flight and backs himself to mark the ball, averaging 1.2 contested marks. He's a safe ball user but doesn't get heavily involved in transition offence despite his strong athletic base.

Clancy Snell is the crop's standout key defender so far this year. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

9. Kodah Edwards (8)

South Adelaide/South Australia

MID, 183cm

National Championships: 4 games, 22.0 disposals, 4.5 marks, 3.2 tackles

Edwards was at his frenetic best in the first half against Vic Metro, racking up 21 disposals as SA went toe to toe with the eventual undefeated champions. He's a pure ball-winner through the midfield, averaging 1.8 hard ball gets, 4.2 loose ball gets and 3.8 clearances from his nine contested disposals. He also got forward to kick a couple goals at the champs and set up 1.2 scores from his five inside 50s. Edwards' issues centre around ball use, with the SA skipper going at 55% by foot and clearly choosing to kick long instead of retaining the ball with short hit ups.

Kodah Edwards is my favourite player to watch this draft cycle. 183cm mid that blends Sloane-esque doggedness with 1v1 ability in f50. Kicking is the question mark, but he consistently uses his left as he tries to round out his game.



Footage courtesy of @FootyStuffYT #AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/zXeGfJvjk2 — Jasper Chellappah (@Jasperc53) April 7, 2026

10. Harrison Chapman (16)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID, 190cm

National Championships: 3 games, 18.7 disposals, 4.7 marks, 2.0 tackles

Few are more suited to the modern game than Chapman, with his elite aerobic capacity at 190cm letting him play anywhere on the ground. He's most suited to outside roles where he makes the most of space with long strides and incisive kicking. Despite being rested for a game, Chapman was an instrumental Metro midfielder with 1.7 score assists per outing. He lacks the contested game to be projected as an inside midfielder but he could eventually transition on-ball with a frame and style similar to Will Day.

Harrison Chapman is a tall, rangey midfielder with traits similar to Will Day. Janelle St Pierre/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

11. Ethan Herbert (11)

North Adelaide/South Australia

RUC/FWD, 200cm

National Championships: 4 games, 15.8 disposals, 3.0 marks, 2.5 tackles

Herbert split time in the ruck and forward for SA but was clearly at his best amongst bodies in the contest. He had a champs-high six hard ball gets to go with six clearances per game from his 10.8 contested possessions. His hands are brilliant below his knees and he has the athleticism to get around the ground and impact aerially, despite just the two contested marks at the carnival. Herbert wasn't a standout from a ruck perspective but continued to impress with ground level craft.

For a big man, Ethan Herbert's work around his knees and at ground level is impressive. Mark Brake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

12. Sam Gayfer (NEW)

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

FWD, 194cm

National Championships: 4 games, 11.0 disposals, 4.2 marks, 2.5 goals

Gayfer plays with an edge, presenting at the ball carrier at top speed and taking marks at full tilt. He can jump on heads, has a repeatable set shot action and moves around the ground well for his size. It's a complete package for a junior key forward, and he bolstered his stock with a massive carnival - 2.5 goals, 1.8 contested marks and a score assist per outing moves Gayfer to the top of the open pool of key forwards. He's the nephew of Collingwood's Mick Gayfer.

Sam Gayfer has rocketed into top contention as a kew forward prospect. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

13. Wil Malady (NEW)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

FWD, 190cm

National Championships: 3 games, 10.7 disposals, 5.7 marks, 1.3 goals

There's something special about Malady that has clubs invested. He isn't a key position size and doesn't find a lot of the ball, but his mix of traits is undeniable. Malady is an outstanding athlete and his bounce saw him fly for spectacular marks all campaign, plus he has an elite work ethic and desire to compete that saw him embark on 100-metre long runs to consistently provide an option down the line. The work Malady does off screen is outstanding and it's a big reason why he's entrenched in the first round mix as a medium forward.

Wil Malady is an in-between size for a forward but has traits of both a small and tall. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

14. Ethan Matthews (Giants Academy) (20)

Giants Academy/Allies

MID, 186cm National Championships: 2 games, 25.0 disposals, 5.0 marks, 6.0 tackles

The Giants will be thrilled with Matthews' development this year, to the point he's the msot highly-touted academy prospect since Tom Green. A smooth-moving midfielder, his trusty left foot is a weapon in space (78% in his two games) but he finds a lot of ball at the coalface with tenacity and cleanhands. He racks up the ball with strong running, averaging 6.0 loose ball gets, 6.5 clearances, 5.5 inside 50s and 1.5 score assists in a big championships that were curtailed by bone stress found in his foot.

Ethan Matthews is a GWS Academy-linked prospect who is impressing more as each week passes. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

15. Leo Steed (12)

Swan Districts/Western Australia

MID, 176cm

National Championships: 4 games, 23.5 disposals, 3.0 marks, 4.0 tackles

Steed plays bigger than his listed 176cm with bravery in the clinches and willingness to both cop and dish out some big hits. He had 10.2 contested possessions, set up 1.2 scores and had a shot on goal per outing in a balance carnival on-ball. His size does remain a concern stepping up to senior level but he's proven impactful in the forward 50, and has worked hard on his damage by foot despite going at 56% in the carnival.

State 18s young gun Leo Steed ticking along nicely at senior level for @SwanDistrictsFC since his debut in Round 2. Steed had his best league game against West Coast WAFL on Sunday, kicking two goals from 15 disposals and three inside 50s to be among his side's best.

AAMI WA... pic.twitter.com/YsFmxvlEI2 — Jordan McArdle (@jordan_mc12) May 1, 2026

16. Mitch Harris (NEW)

Woodville-West Torrens/South Australia

DEF, 195cm

National Championships: 4 games, 8.8 disposals, 3.5 marks, 1.0 tackles

Harris is a strong-bodied key defender that enhanced his reputation across the championships. A defence-first lockdown type that opts to spoil more than mark, Harris was a difficult matchup and neutralised contests all champs long to set up his SA backline. He averaged 0.8 contested marks and used the ball at 80% in a conservative showing.

17. Marlon Neocleous (14)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 168cm

National Championships: 2 games, 16.0 disposals, 5.0 marks, 0.5 goals

Back spasms made Neocleous an untimely out for Vic Country's middle games and he wasn't able to bookend his champs with big games. Working hard up the ground, the small forward is eager to get the ball in his hands and will venture into defensive 50 to get himself involved. Opportunities were scarce in the Country forward line but he struggled to convert his opportunities when he did get them. He averaged two shots on goal and 1.5 assists to go with 3.5 clearances as he showed some stoppage craft.

18. Khaled El Souki (Western Bulldogs NGA) (18)

Western Jets/Vic Metro

FWD, 174cm National Championships: 1 game, 10.0 disposals, 5.0 tackles, 1.0 goals

It was a welcome return on the weekend for El Souki, whose blistering start to the year put him in the first round frame before a fractured ankle seemingly dashed his carnival hopes. He was rusty with ball in hand but still offered some electrifying moments and verve without the ball. El Souki possesses special traits that allow him to take the game on with power and impact forward of centre as a small forward or attacking midfielder.

Dogs fans should be pumped to watch Khaled El Souki develop this year. A dynamic small that wins his own ball up afield, came third in the Jets' b&f last year.



Finished with 23 and two goals, his second half was sensational vs Calder #AFLDraft pic.twitter.com/45T9i2m9tJ — Jasper Chellappah (@Jasperc53) March 24, 2026

19. Jake Eime (NEW)

Central District/South Australia

DEF, 182cm

National Championships: 4 games, 20.2 disposals, 3.8 marks, 1.2 tackles

Eime was the most damaging halfback across the past six weeks. He gains metreage with elite speed and a willingness to arch the back and take it on, and still used the ball at 79% by foot. He was entrusted with kick ins and averaged 7.5 handball receives as he linked chains with speed and dare. His rise is a blow for the Crows, who requested NGA access for the speedster but were knocked back by the AFL this year.

20. Noah Williams (6)

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

MID, 177cm

National Championships: 4 games, 15.5 disposals, 4.0 marks, 5.8 tackles

Williams had a tough campaign full of big knocks and a hamstring nick that curtailed his influence. He still attacked the contest with customary ferocity but couldn't find the ball in space and used it at 58% by foot. Williams was the midfield standout of AFL Acaemy games early this season and has a strong body of work to this point, but there are concerns around his impact away from the contest.

21. Caylen Murray (Lions Academy) (NEW)

Lions Academy/Allies

MID/DEF, 183cm

National Championships: 24.0 disposals, 6.8 marks, 1.8 tackles

Murray had big showings to remind everyone of his class, commanding the game from halfback and exhibiting instructive ball use for an Allies side that struggled through most games. He's a lovely ball user, going at 79%, and offers strong running pedigree out of defence as well as through the midfield where his spread from contest relieved pressure for the Allies. The Lions have priority access to the silky academy gun.

Caylen Murray is a Lions Academy-linked player with clean ball use. Mark Brake/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

22. Harvie Cooke (NEW)

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

MID/FWD, 176cm

National Championships: 4 games, 17.5 disposals, 7.0 marks, 1.0 goals

Cooke is all impact. He doesn't boast an elite athletic foundation or the size of others, but his craftiness stands out with every touch. As a forward for Vic Metro he averaged 1.8 shots on goals and 2.0 score assists, and as a midfielder for the Knights he's a ball magnet with clean hands and skill execution under pressure.

23. Gabe Patterson (13)

Glenelg/South Australia

FWD, 184cm

National Championships: 4 games, 13.0 disposals, 2.5 tackles, 1.0 goals

Patterson had a difficult campaign for SA, playing solely as a forward and fading out of games alongside his teammates. He was still a physical presence without the ball and offers vigour in his attack on opponents, plus made a lot of his opportunities count when he got them. He returned to state league footy with five goals on the weekend and will be a night one consideration for clubs in need of a high-pressure forward.

Gabe Patterson is a powerful forward-half midfielder who loves to burst and take territory. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

24. Jack Pickett (NEW)

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

FWD, 194cm

Pickett's top-age season has been cruelled by an ACL at training, ruling him out of the campaign. He's been the draft's most prolific goalkicker for nearly 24 months, presented full-chested at ballcarriers and imposing himself physically in the air. His set shot routine is beautiful to make his opportunities count and recruiters won't quickly forget his impact as a deep forward.

25. Tyson Bradley (NEW)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

DEF, 195cm

National Championships: 4 games, 14.5 disposals, 6.5 marks, 1.0 tackles

Bradley took out Vic Metro's MVP after a resolute campaign in defence. He's a no-fuss operator and stepped up to the level of an impressive backline after captaining the Dragons. Bradley is cool and composed under high balls, using his body well in contest and often blanketing his opponent for long periods of games. He averaged 1.5 contested marks and used the ball at 89% by foot.

26. Koby LeCras (19)

West Perth/Western Australia

FWD/MID, 192cm

LeCras is rehabbing a partially torn ACL after strong performances for the AFL Academy and in the state leagues. The nephew of West Coast goalkicker Mark, the Falcon has stop-on-a-dime evasiveness and can hit the scoreboard under pressure with great technique in his snaps. His set shot routine is flawless and he doesn't need many touches to have an impact.

27. George Gale (NEW)

Claremont/Western Australia

MID, 190cm

National Championships: 4 games, 27.8 disposals, 5.2 marks, 2.8 tackles

It was a massive championships for Gale, whose size around the contest benefited WA greatly. He straight lined the ball and worked hard into space to pick up 19.5 uncontested possessions per outing, however used it haphazardly with 1.5 clangers amongst his 45% efficiency by foot. Gale could play a number of auxiliary roles at the next level but may not be damaging enough to become an on-baller.

George Gale impressed at the Championships but has some things to work on. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

28. Jackson Phillips (NEW)

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

MID, 182cm

National Championships: 4 games, 16.2 disposals, 3.8 marks, 3.2 tackles

Phillips had a nice champs to go with his promising season to date, where he invariably has a few standout moments in each showing. He makes quick decisions with the ball and links chains with running power but couldn't make his on-ball time count and figures to become a wing or flanker at the next level with encouraging ball use.

29. Xavier Ladbrook (NEW)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

DEF/FWD, 201cm

National Championships: 4 games, 11.5 disposals, 5.5 marks, 0.8 goals

Ladbrook has been thrown around the ground this year, spending time on a wing, in defence and up forward. For Country he split his time deep in defence and, mostly, as a rangy forward option where his work rate was outstanding. He made opportunities count but they were tough to come by. He looks more at home in defence but elite running ability could see him moved to a wing or flank at the next level.

30. Cody Templeton (15)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

MID/FWD, 180cm

National Championships: 3 games, 10.2 disposals, 4.3 tackles, 1.7 goals

Templeton at his best is a joy to watch, breaking tackles with a flick of the hips and getting a head of steam up barrelling inside 50. Along with his Country teammates it was tough going at the championships, but he still tallied 2.4 shots at goal and 4.3 tackles in typically physical performances. Templeton remains a well regarded small forward in this draft crop.