Premiership Hawk re-signs for one more year

Open Extended Reactions

Three-time AFL premiership player Jack Gunston is extending his career at Hawthorn for at least another season after signing a new one-year deal.

The key forward has committed to an 18th AFL campaign on the back of impressive form with the Hawks, having kicked 40 goals from 12 games to help them sit third on the ladder.

Editor's Picks Dees the best team in Victoria?! Plus, why every team needs an Oisin Mullin Jake Michaels

It comes after a career-best 73 goals last year helped him earn a second All-Australian nod.

The 34-year-old is set to play his 296th AFL game this weekend when Hawthorn host Essendon, and with 594 career goals and 574 for Hawthorn, Gunston is one away from equalling Luke Breust in seventh spot on the club's all-time goal-kicking list.

Hawthorn's list manager Mark McKenzie said the decision is exciting for the club, as well as Gunston.

"Using his smarts, speed and power, Jack continues to give opposition defenders major headaches, spearheading our forward line brilliantly," McKenzie said.

"Perhaps often going unnoticed in the wider footy world is Jack's amazing leadership - the wisdom and guidance that he provides our young forwards is such an invaluable asset to our club.

"At 34, Jack remains as motivated and passionate as he has ever been to compete each week and play an important role as we push for our next premiership."