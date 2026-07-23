King's true test: Why Cats clash could turbocharge Dees' season

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Whatever happens from here, really, Melbourne's season under first-year coach Steven King has already been a success. But Friday night's clash with Geelong has the potential to redefine it.

Right now, the Demons sit on the precipice of a potentially smooth finals path and a five-game finals marathon that would be negotiated via the wildcard slots of seventh to 10th. Indeed, given Melbourne, while sixth, is only out of the top four on percentage, it's potentially a three-game versus five-game September equation.

Enter a potentially huge roadblock. A Chris Scott-coached Geelong with its own problems that need solving right now, not by casually cruising towards September as we've come to expect from the Cats.

The Demons have a real opportunity against Geelong on Friday night. ESPN/Getty Images

Yet even were that not the case, there's an argument King may well have thought Geelong the perfect opponent for such a rigorous pre-finals examination.

The Cats have become football's great reality check. They're the team which has spent almost two decades exposing flaws other clubs thought they'd ironed out.

Scott's side rarely beats itself. Even when the personnel changes, even when the Cats aren't regarded among the premiership favourites, they remain brutally efficient at forcing opponents to play the game on Geelong's terms.

The Cats have made a habit of turning up in these late-season, high-stakes games and asking opponents uncomfortable questions. Can you maintain your composure when momentum shifts? Can you stick to your system when the game becomes ugly? Can your younger players cope with the expectation? They're questions Geelong has been asking (and answering) for the better part of two decades.

If Melbourne can answer them on Friday night, it won't merely have banked another four premiership points. It will have removed one of the few lingering doubts about just how genuine its premiership credentials really are.

This time, though, Geelong is asking those questions out of necessity rather than habit. The Cats aren't cruising serenely towards September as they so often have under Scott. They're in danger of being condemned to the wildcard round themselves if they can't jag a win here.

And now without key midfielder Max Holmes for at least the next two months and spearhead Jeremy Cameron for another three weeks at least.

That's why this game feels so significant. For Geelong, lose and the top six is almost certainly out of reach. Melbourne, meanwhile, can not only shore up a decent finals path but win a battle of self-belief if it can beat a side still a competition benchmark for composure, discipline and September know-how.

Adding another layer of intrigue is that these sides haven't met since April last year, a Melbourne coached by Simon Goodwin and still boasting the likes of Christian Petracca, Clayton Oliver and Steven May looking vastly different to the one Steven King now leads.

That said, there's still some obvious keys to the result, like Melbourne ruck maestro Max Gawn, and veteran Cat defender Tom Stewart's capacity to both negate Demon attacks and initiate his own.

The responsibility on Bailey Smith only increases in Holmes' absence, while Shannon Neale now becomes Geelong's clear focal point without Cameron, whose influence might have been muted of late but who still required quality resources which can now be channelled more into Neale.

The standout individual battle, however, looms between Melbourne dynamo Kysaiah Pickett and Geelong's ever-improving "super-stopper" Oisin Mullin. It could easily decide the game.

READ: Why every team would love to have an Oisin Mullin

Mullin has put the clamps on an impressive list of opponents this season, St Kilda's Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera just the latest last week. He's quietened the likes of Nick Daicos, Marcus Bontempelli and Zak Butters, too.

And Pickett is absolutely in their class and on the same level in terms of importance to his team. He's been absolutely dominant statistically, leading the Demons for score involvements, second for goals to Jacob Van Rooyen, and is top four for clearances, contested ball and tackles.

Mullin's role in curbing Pickett's brilliance will be pivotal to the result. But so, too, from a Melbourne perspective, will the performances of the likes of Kade Chandler, Harry Sharp, Koltyn Tholstrup, and Harvey Langford, the types of players whose consistent contributions this season have helped King's team become the official "surprise packet of 2026".

Regardless of what happens on Friday evening, no-one should be diminishing what's already been achieved by the Demons. King's first season has restored Melbourne's credibility far sooner than most imagined.

But every successful season eventually presents a game which tells everyone else exactly what sort of team you are. This one has that sort of feel.

Beat Geelong, stay in the top-four hunt and keep alive the prospect of a three-game sprint to a premiership, and Melbourne becomes more than one of the year's feel-good stories, it becomes a very real chance of winning a second flag in five years, only a few months after we were reading obituaries for the end of an era.

Lose, and the road suddenly becomes considerably longer. That's why Friday night feels about far more than four premiership points. It shapes as the biggest examination yet of Steven King's remarkable first season as a senior coach.

You can read more of Rohan Connolly's work at FOOTYOLOGY.