AFL overreactions: Ty Gallop deserves a harsher penalty given Georgiades' concussion history

Open Extended Reactions

There are plenty of talking points after Round 20 of the AFL season, the biggest of which is Ty Gallop's upcoming date with the tribunal after ramming Mitch Geogiades into the Gabba turf on Sunday.

Let's get to this week's overreactions column, where we judge the biggest takeaways as legitimate or irrational.

Ty Gallop's penalty should be more severe given Mitch Georgiades' concussion history

Brisbane's Ty Gallop appears set for a lengthy suspension after committing a dangerous sling tackle on Port Adelaide forward Mitch Georgiades and then ramming his head into the turf during the third quarter of Sunday afternoon's game at the Gabba.

'JUST A STUPID ACTION' ❌



Ty Gallop could face scrutiny from the MRO after this off-the-ball act on Mitch Georgiades.



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The incident, which was labelled "just a stupid action" by Lions great Alastair Lynch during commentary on Fox Footy, soured the club's seventh consecutive win. It's also left many in football circles speculating on what the penalty could and should be.

Georgiades was playing his first game back from a concussion layoff, having suffered ongoing battles with concussion throughout his career.

Verdict: Overreaction

Lynch is correct, it was a stupid action. In fact, both actions were sinister. You can argue the dangerous tackle alone is worthy of being met with a suspension, given it was intentional, medium-to-high impact, and high contact. Had Georgiades wound up concussed from it, a three-week ban would have almost certainly been handed down without much argument.

But it's the secondary push I want to focus on here. Unlike an attempted tackle, this is not a footballing action. It's unacceptable, unnecessary, and achieves absolutely nothing other than putting your opponent in danger. If we go back to the grading table, this one has to be viewed as intentional, high impact, and high contact. That's a four week ban down to three weeks with an early plea.

Now let's get something clear, while I have no problem with Gallop copping such a steep penalty, Georgiades' recent concussion history should not play a factor in the result. By that I mean just because Georgiades was returning from concussion protocols, doesn't mean Gallop should have a greater case to answer.

There are a few reasons I feel this way. First, how much more could you really tax the penalty? 20% 50% 100%?! It just feels a little like picking numbers out of a hat. Then there's the question of how far back we have to consider? Should a player that was concussed six years earlier be more off limits than someone who has never suffered a concussion? It's a slippery slope.

Ultimately, the expectation cannot be that every player in the competition is fully across each other's health and wellbeing history. With nearly 800 players on 18 lists, it's borderline impossible.

Gallop will rightly cop his fair whack, but muddying the waters with 'rules for some' isn't the way to go about it.

-- Jake Michaels

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