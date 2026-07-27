Expert tips, best tips for Round 21 of the AFL

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Who should you be tipping in Round 21 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

Once again there is so much on the line this weekend, and it all begins with a monster clash between Collingwood and Geelong. The Pies are riding a six-game win streak into this and will jump momentarily inside the top six if they pick up the four points, and the Cats are eyeing off the same feat as their draw opens up in the final stretch.

On Friday night, Fremantle will look to extend their lead at the top of the table when they host a Bulldogs side eager to stay ion touch with the top six as well.

Saturday begins with a critical contest between St Kilda and Sydney. For the Saints, it's a chance to not only get revenge for losing the Round 13 thriller at the death, but to stay inside the top 10 and leave fate in their own hands, but the Swans still have top two on their mind, which is far from secured.

Elsewhere, Hawthorn and North Melbourne will do battle in Tasmania, the Giants will look to get back on the winners' list against the Power, Carlton hosts Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, and Gold Coast are seeking to erase a horror nine-game losing streak when they welcome Melbourne to People First Stadium.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Last week: 6

Season total: 123

Certainty and why: The Crows have an eternity to stew on that loss to the Magpies. They'll bounce back against the Bombers.

Upset and why: I don't love tipping the Eagles. I hate tipping them on the road. But they're in this game up to their eyeballs.

Tips for the week:

Collingwood vs. Geelong

Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs

St Kilda vs. Sydney

Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs. GWS

Carlton vs. Brisbane

Richmond vs. West Coast

Gold Coast vs. Melbourne

Essendon vs. Adelaide

Matt Walsh

Last week: 7

Season total: 119

Certainty and why: Hawks in Launceston will be too strong for North, who are our of finals contention in my view.

Upset and why: I think the Eagles are a better team than the Tigers, all things equal. However, this is at the MCG, so...

Tips for the week:

Collingwood vs. Geelong

Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs

St Kilda vs. Sydney

Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs. GWS

Carlton vs. Brisbane

Richmond vs. West Coast

Gold Coast vs. Melbourne

Essendon vs. Adelaide

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 8

Season total: 124

Certainty and why: The Crows should have no troubles responding to last week's defeat.

Upset and why: With a lot on the line for each of them, I had to think about the Saints, Blues, and Suns. But sticking with the favourites in those contests for now.

Tips for the week:

Collingwood vs. Geelong

Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs

St Kilda vs. Sydney

Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs. GWS

Carlton vs. Brisbane

Richmond vs. West Coast

Gold Coast vs. Melbourne

Essendon vs. Adelaide

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Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Last week: 5

Season total: 116

Certainty and why: The Hawks have a habit of really beating up the lower ranked teams.

Upset and why: It's a close game betting wise, but Eagles' recent form has been much better than the Tigers.

Tips for the week:

Collingwood vs. Geelong

Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs

St Kilda vs. Sydney

Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne

Port Adelaide vs. GWS

Carlton vs. Brisbane

Richmond vs. West Coast

Gold Coast vs. Melbourne

Essendon vs. Adelaide