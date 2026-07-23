'Use it all': Magpies coach wants to fill cap space

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Collingwood is flush with salary cap space and coach Craig McRae wants to use it all.

The Magpies are on a six-game winning streak after a spirited 34-point away win against Adelaide on Thursday night.

And McRae's mob are expected to recruit Brisbane's dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale in the next trade period.

The Pies have also been linked with Gold Coast spearhead Ben King, who is set to move to Victoria, although Hawthorn appear frontrunners.

Collingwood have also made a play for Port Adelaide's triple club champion Zak Butters, who is also tipped to return to his native Victoria.

"We're going to have significant money in our salary cap for this trade period," McRae said after his club's 16.12 (108) to 11.8 (74) victory over the Crows.

"We would like to potentially use all of it up. I don't know what that looks like.

"We plan to put ourselves in a position to improve ourselves. But right now, we're improving ourselves on the run."

Craig McRae pictured during the win over Adelaide. Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

In the win over Adelaide, the AFL's games record-holder Scott Pendlebury, aged 38, was pivotal with 29 disposals, a goal and six clearances.

Pendlebury turns 39 in January and has the freedom to decide whether to play on next year.

"Honestly, I think it would be a lot on him. That's the way I see it now," McRae said of the 439-gamer.

"I'm not part of contracts. I've never negotiated a contract in my life. I wouldn't even know what the players are on.

"I think he will lead that narrative more than most, so we'll see how that plays out."

Fellow veteran Steele Sidebottom, aged 35, was also instrumental in Thursday night's win with 23 touches, a goal and five inside 50s.

And 36-year-old Jeremy Howe collected 15 disposals and kicked a goal after he started in defence before being switched to attack.

McRae reckons it's "fascinating" why the Adelaide Oval crowd booed Isaac Quaynor.

And his Crows counterpart Matthew Nicks says it's "not ideal" that the Magpie defender was again jeered by spectators.

Quaynor was the target of a homophobic slur from Adelaide's Izak Rankine in an August 16 game last year that resulted in a four-game ban for the star Crow.

Yet the Magpie defender was booed by sections of the Adelaide Oval crowd during Collingwood's 34-point win on Thursday night.

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"It's a fascinating narrative around why they would boo him," McRae said after his side's 16.12 (108) to 11.8 (74) triumph.

"My understanding is he was a victim of a homophobic slur - and he's getting booed for that.

"It's a fascinating world we live in."

McRae sought out Adelaide's Rankine after the final siren.

"I said: 'Mate, we've got great respect for you'," the coach said.

"People are allowed to make mistakes; they are, we're all human. I've got great respect for him. He's a sensational player.

"And I don't know him as a person, but the way he stood up... took it on the shoulders or whatever, however you want to put it, there's something to be said about that.

"That's life, isn't it: make a mistake, fix it, or get on with it and improve yourself."