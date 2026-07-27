AFL Round 21: Ins and outs, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

Is Ken Hinkley the right man for Devils? (2:04)

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Round 21 of the 2026 AFL season kicks off with a Thursday night blockbuster between Collingwood and Geelong, before a clash between Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs on Friday.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, ins and outs, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, JULY 30

MCG, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Geelon champion Patrick Dangerfield played out last week's game with an injured groin and could be a watch coming into a six day break. Likewise, Steele Sidebottom and Scott Pendlebury have played a fair bit of footy off shortened weeks as well and could be rested. Brayden Maynard will most likely miss after an awkward knee knock.

Editor's Picks ESPN's 2026 Brownlow Medal predictor Jake Michaels

ESPN tip: Cats by 2 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.92, Cats $1.88

FRIDAY, JULY 31

Optus Stadium, 8:10pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Dockers by 19 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.14, Bulldogs $5.40

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

Marvel Stadium, 1:05pm [AEST]

Team news: Max King is an unfortunate casualty for the Saints, and he'll miss the year with yet another hamstring injury.

ESPN tip: Swans by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $2.70, Swans $1.46

UTAS, 1:35pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Hawks by 23 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.13, Kangaroos $6.00

Adelaide Oval, 6:35pm [AEST]

Team news: Giant Finn Callaghan will miss the rest of the season after injuring his ankle against the Swans last week.

ESPN tip: Giants by 7 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $1.88, Giants $1.90

Marvel Stadium, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: Lion Ty Gallop will likely miss time after being sent to the tribunal for his incident involving Mitch Georgiades last week.

ESPN tip: Lions by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $3.80, Lions $1.26

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

MCG, 1:10pm [AEST]

Team news: West Coast's Josh Francou suffered a nasty gash in the Eagles' derby loss last week and will miss.

ESPN tip: Eagles by 7 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $1.88, Eagles $1.92

People First Stadium, 3:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Latrelle Pickett will miss with concussion, while Jacob van Rooyen (nose) and Kade Chandler (hand) could be omissions this week.

ESPN tip: Demons by 4 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $2.10, Demons $1.74

Marvel Stadium, 4:40pm [AEST]

Team news: TBA

ESPN tip: Crows by 34 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $9.00, Crows $1.06