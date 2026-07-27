AFL Round 21: Ins and outs, fixtures, games, tips, odds -- everything you need to know

Round 21 of the 2026 AFL season kicks off with a Thursday night blockbuster between Collingwood and Geelong, before a clash between Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs on Friday.
Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, ins and outs, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.
THURSDAY, JULY 30
Collingwood vs. Geelong
Team news: Geelon champion Patrick Dangerfield played out last week's game with an injured groin and could be a watch coming into a six day break. Likewise, Steele Sidebottom and Scott Pendlebury have played a fair bit of footy off shortened weeks as well and could be rested. Brayden Maynard will most likely miss after an awkward knee knock.
ESPN tip: Cats by 2 points
Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.92, Cats $1.88
Get your tips in now on the ESPNfootytips app!
FRIDAY, JULY 31
Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs
Team news: TBA
ESPN tip: Dockers by 19 points
Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.14, Bulldogs $5.40
SATURDAY, AUGUST 1
St Kilda vs. Sydney
Team news: Max King is an unfortunate casualty for the Saints, and he'll miss the year with yet another hamstring injury.
ESPN tip: Swans by 11 points
Pointsbet odds: Saints $2.70, Swans $1.46
Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne
Team news: TBA
ESPN tip: Hawks by 23 points
Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.13, Kangaroos $6.00
Port Adelaide vs. GWS
Team news: Giant Finn Callaghan will miss the rest of the season after injuring his ankle against the Swans last week.
ESPN tip: Giants by 7 points
Pointsbet odds: Power $1.88, Giants $1.90
Carlton vs. Brisbane
Team news: Lion Ty Gallop will likely miss time after being sent to the tribunal for his incident involving Mitch Georgiades last week.
ESPN tip: Lions by 15 points
Pointsbet odds: Blues $3.80, Lions $1.26
SUNDAY, AUGUST 2
Richmond vs. West Coast
Team news: West Coast's Josh Francou suffered a nasty gash in the Eagles' derby loss last week and will miss.
ESPN tip: Eagles by 7 points
Pointsbet odds: Tigers $1.88, Eagles $1.92
Gold Coast vs. Melbourne
People First Stadium, 3:15pm [AEST]
Team news: Latrelle Pickett will miss with concussion, while Jacob van Rooyen (nose) and Kade Chandler (hand) could be omissions this week.
ESPN tip: Demons by 4 points
Pointsbet odds: Suns $2.10, Demons $1.74
Essendon vs. Adelaide
Team news: TBA
ESPN tip: Crows by 34 points
Pointsbet odds: Bombers $9.00, Crows $1.06