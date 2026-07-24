DCE ices Roosters win as Knights cop big injury blows

A Daly Cherry-Evans match-clinching field goal and a treble from James Tedesco have propelled the Sydney Roosters to a thrilling 23-22 win over an injury-smashed Newcastle.

In one of the games of the season, the host Knghts were brave throughout, while losing Origin backrower Dylan Lucas to a dislocated and suspected broken left ankle in the first period, and star half Dylan Brown to a worrying knee injury early in the second.

If the title favourites Penrith have wobbled over the weeks around State of Origin, the high-flying Roosters have been building, and Friday night's win was their fifth in a row - the competition's best record in that period.

Tedesco was brilliant for the victors in a wonderful return from the Origin series and concussion.

Newcastle, who were already without injured skipper Kalyn Ponga, have now lost their last three games and remain sixth on the ladder.

James Tedesco of the roosters celebrates a try with teammates Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

That streak aside, they were in this match right until the dying stages and will not be overawed come the big games in September.

The game started at breakneck speed worthy of a finals match, and it took 15 minutes for Tedesco to open the scoring with a brilliant stepping try through the heart of the Newcastle defence.

The Knights bounced back within 10 minutes when Francis Manuleleua, who was immense for his side, burst onto a peach of a Brown pass 30 metres out to power over for his first NRL try.

Undeterred by the injury to Lucas, Newcastle took the lead approaching the half hour mark when hulking middle forward Mat Croker pushed off Tedesco and Reece Robson to score.

The Knights then dominated possession in the next 10 minutes and led 10-6 at the break.

The second term began with more drama when Egan Butcher was placed on report for a shoulder to the head of Manuleleua, who was forced from the field for a head injury assessment.

Tedesco had a double shortly after but when Sam Walker missed the conversion things were all locked up.

Nat Butcher joined his brother on report when an errant swinging arm caught Tyson Frizell on the nose, sending the veteran for a HIA.

Newcastle responded again, Fletcher Hunt sending Dom Young over as the momentum see-sawed once more before Brown's injury, only for Tedesco to nab his third try, backing up a break from Nat Butcher.

Billy Smith put the Roosters in front in the 68th minute but the Knights would not go away and when Manuleleua again burst into the backfield before unleashing Bradman Best, the scores were level with six minutes remaining.

Enter the game's most clutch field goal kicker to seal the win as veteran Cherry-Evans kicked the 31st field goal of his career in the 77th minute.

The Roosters weren't without their injury woes either, losing Egan Butcher with a calf problem and Daniel Tupou with a shoulder complaint in the second half.