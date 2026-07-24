Storm captain Harry Grant suffers hamstring injury

Melbourne captain Harry Grant has suffered a hamstring injury in another blow to the Storm's unlikely NRL finals tilt.

The Queensland hooker pulled up sore while popping a pass up to Trent Loiero just before half-time in Friday's clash with South Sydney at Accor Stadium.

Grant immediately limped to the sidelines and threw his headgear to the ground in frustration before making his way up the tunnel.

The 28-year-old looks set to join fellow big names Cameron Munster (knee), Xavier Coates, Will Warbrick (Achilles tendon), Eli Katoa and Tui Kamikamica (medical) on the sidelines at the Storm.

Any long-term injury to Grant would be a seismic blow to the Storm's hopes of playing finals for a 16th consecutive season.

Melbourne have only missed finals once since Craig Bellamy became coach in 2003 and that was in 2010, when they were stripped of their competition points for salary cap breaches.

Grant is widely regarded the NRL's best hooker, and shifted the momentum of Friday's game when he came on from the bench.

Trent Toelau replaced him at hooker.