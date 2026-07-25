Sliding Suns slump to ninth-straight AFL defeat

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Gold Coast's nightmare season has continued, losing to inspired Carlton by 13 points at Marvel Stadium for a ninth-straight defeat.

Trailing by 12 points at the final break, the Suns opened the last quarter with three clutch goals to reclaim the lead.

But the final term followed the script of the first three quarters -- Gold Coast start strongly, before the Blues break away late in the term.

George Hewett stepped up with a huge goal, while off-season recruit Will Hayward sealed the 16.14 (110) to 15.7 (97) win for the Blues with five minutes remaining.

Will Hayward celebrates a goal for the Blues. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Premiership favourites early in the season after a superb start in March, as well as coming off a semi-final appearance last year, the Suns' campaign has descended into chaos.

Two weeks after coach Damien Hardwick prematurely declared Gold Coast's season over, this time he might be right.

The Suns have crashed to 7-12 and 14th on the ladder, two games away from a wildcard spot with only four rounds left.

But Carlton, who began the season at 1-8 and dealt with the departure of coach Michael Voss, have jumped to 10th with a 9-10 record to give them a serious chance of featuring in finals.

The Blues' midfield brigade battered Gold Coast for most of the day, captain Patrick Cripps, Hewett (three goals, 24 disposals), Jagga Smith (31 touches) and Sam Walsh (31) all immense in deciding the result.

The Suns' stars had their moments, but were never able to sustain it for long enough.

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Suns captain Noah Anderson stepped up, slotting a goal of the year contender in the second term when he dodged through traffic and slipped two tackles to finish superbly.

But Anderson's influence in the second half waned, as his opposing captain -- Cripps -- went to another level.

Cripps had a colossal 15 clearances from his 30 possessions to go with an important goal in the third quarter.

In his 150th game, veteran Carlton defender Nic Newman had an early finish after hurting his hamstring when wildly attempting to kick a loose ball.

Blues small forward Talor Byrne continued his improvement with an equal career-best three goals, missing two gettable chances to better his record.

Young defender Harry Dean continued his push for the Rising Star award, again excelling for the Blues without injured vice-captain Jacob Weitering.

Carlton are back at home to reigning premiers Brisbane next Saturday night, while the Suns host finals-bound Melbourne at People First Stadium on Sunday.