Gulden makes history as Swans smash Giants

Sydney have bounced back to form emphatically, consolidating second spot on the AFL ladder with a 51-point trouncing of crosstown rivals Greater Western Sydney.

The Swans were untroubled from the opening ball-up on Saturday as they cruised to a 21.13 (139) to 13.10 (88) victory at Sydney Olympic Park's ENGIE Stadium on Saturday.

Errol Gulden collected his fourth Kirk-Ward Medal as the best player in the Sydney Derby, racking up 41 disposals, seven clearances and 1045 metres gained, the most in Swans history.

Brodie Grundy (23 disposals, one goal) was supreme in ruck, while Chad Warner (32, one), Isaac Heeney (25, one), Nick Blakey (24, one) and James Rowbottom (23, two) all had the Giants' measure.

Charlie Curnow kicked four goals and Logan McDonald added three.

Adding injury to insult for GWS, who have now lost seven of the past eight derbies, midfielder Finn Callaghan hobbled off in the dying minutes after rolling his right ankle.

Errol Gulden collected his fourth Kirk-Ward Medal as the best player in the Sydney Derby, racking up 41 disposals, seven clearances and 1045 metres gained, the most in Swans history. Cameron Spencer/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

The Swans made a brisk start, booting the first five goals inside the opening 13 minutes and streaked ahead by 33 points at quarter-time.

Warner slotted a magnificent snap on his non-preferred left foot early in the second term via a sharp handball from Heeney, who read Grundy's deft ruck tap best.

Giants backman Jayden Laverde miscued the chance for a rare goal following back-to-back 50m penalties against Curnow.

Billy Cootee made GWS pay moments later, showing how it's done when he converted a 50m penalty.

The Giants' skill level was poor and their defensive pressure non-existent, laying a paltry four tackles in the second period despite being second to the footy.

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Gulden had the ball on a string, Curnow was having the better of Sam Taylor and Sydney's advantage blew out to 53 points at half-time.

Giants forward Max Gruzewski had a shoe mishap when he marked and goaled in the third term.

He came off for repairs then re-emerged with his white Nike right boot intact and the physio's black New Balance now on his left foot.

GWS showed a lot more fight after the main break, outscoring Sydney in the second half but the damage was already done.

Clayton Oliver (29 touches, one goal) toiled hard in the midfield for the Giants, as did Connor Idun (27), Lachie Whitfield (26) and Lachie Ash (26) in defence.